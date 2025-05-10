My pocket-sized 2TB hard drive may be a marvel of technology… but it also makes me nervous

Deals
By published

I’ve been using it alongside my old hard drive, which needs a mains connection, and I’m conflicted.

The old Storagebird next to the Crucial.
(Image credit: Future)

At this point in the game, it's pretty redundant to say 'technology moves fast'. No duh! But sometimes, even though my job is to look at and assess the latest creative tech, I get stunned at how far things have changed.

And I'm not talking about the release of a laptop that recharges in the sun, or the like. That madness is par for the course at this point. I'm thinking about the moments I get to take a breather from the new, tap back into the old, and stare in disbelief at the comical chasm between them.

The Crucial X9 Pro (2TB) $179.99 $146 at AmazonSave $30:

The Crucial X9 Pro (2TB) $179.99 $146 at Amazon
Save $30: This is the external hard drive that I use, and it's a fantastically fast and capable SSD that fits in your hand. And at a shade under $150, I think 2TBs is fantastic value... just don't put your life's work on there and loose it on a night out!

View Deal
Image 1 of 2
The Crucial X9 Pro SSD in the palm of my hand.
(Image credit: Future)
Image 1 of 3
An old external hard drive in hand.
(Image credit: Future)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Ecom Editor

Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.