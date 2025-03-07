Lenovo's new solar laptop concept is a shining example of 'could' over 'should' design

News
By
published

I've seen the future of laptops – and I'm pretty sure it's not this.

The Lenovo Yoga Solar concept laptop, on an outside table, in the sun.
(Image credit: Lenovo)

Some design innovations have no practical use at first. In 1903, I'm sure most people mistook the Wright Brother's heap of canvas, rubber and whirring metal blades for an elaborate practical joke. It beckoned a new age of air travel, globalisation and free booze on long flights.

More recently there was the Apple Newton – an over-priced, feature-light proto-tab. In 1993 it launched and swiftly failed amidst a chorus of sneers and derisory laughter – a decade before the world realised that they did in fact need a tablet with stylus to free them from the confines of the desktop. The succeeding iPad has done pretty well for itself.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Ecom Editor

Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI PC
Is it just me or does Lenovo's rollable laptop design look a little ridiculous?
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition review: a snappy business dresser
Scout car logo
Why CES is getting predictable, and the 3 products that managed to stand out
Asus Zenbook A14
ASUS Zenbook A14 review: this Copilot+ laptop’s been on a diet
The MacBook Air M1 next to the MateBook 14 Ultra Pro.
An OLED MacBook Pro is coming in 2026 – but I predict disappointment
Photograph of hands holding a Huawei Mate XT tri-fold phone with a brown case.
Tri-fold phones are cool – but they’re NOT the next big thing
Latest in Laptops
ASUS Zenbook OLED deal
This ASUS Zenbook laptop has a smashing discount, now only $799.99
The Lenovo Yoga Solar concept laptop, on an outside table, in the sun.
Lenovo's new solar laptop concept is a shining example of 'could' over 'should' design
Asus laptop deals
Forget MacBooks, Amazon's got some great deals on Asus laptops right now
MacBook deals
Forget M5 chips, there are massive deals right now on M3 and M4 MacBooks
The MacBook Air (M2) is set next to text: &#039;Huge savings&#039;.
The best Presidents' Day laptop deal? My pick is a 16GB MacBook Air for under $800
The MacBook Air M1 next to the MateBook 14 Ultra Pro.
An OLED MacBook Pro is coming in 2026 – but I predict disappointment
Latest in News
Switch OLED bundle with Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo has dropped an exciting new Switch OLED bundle with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, just in time for Mario Day
Oreo logos
Turns out Oreo's had 12 logos since 1912, and they're a beautiful ride through design history
Sonic the Hedgehog
Sonic helps power Sega to the top as the most highly rated games studio
An Apple MacBook Air M3 on a table
Apple's new MacBook Air colours mark the end of an era
Meghan Markle As Ever
Everyone loves to hate Meghan Markle's branding – but her approach is better than you think
Image from Disney Snow White remake
Disney should own Snow White’s character design backlash