The M3 Pro MacBook Pro 14 is just $1,399 for Black Friday in July.

Amazon Prime Day starts at midnight, and we were counting down, ready to seek out the best Prime Day MacBook Deals. But Best Buy has just jumped in first with its Black Friday in July sale, and there's a huge $500 off the older M3 Pro MacBook Pro 14, reducing the price to just $1,399.

This is the previous-gen MacBook released in late 2023. It was superseded by the newer M4 model in November, but the jump between generations of Apple chips is fairly iterative, as we found in our own tests, and the M4 doesn't bring anything new to the table in terms of design.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3 Pro)
Save £500
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3 Pro): was £1,899 now £1,399 at Best Buy

Deals on previous-gen MacBooks are becoming rarer since there doesn't tend to be so much excess stock these days, so this is a good chance to save a bucket on a Pro series Apple laptop.

We think this remains a solid choice for creatives, including photographers and videographers, and this price matches the lowest we've seen to date on this model.

Features: 11-Core M3 Pro chip: 14-Core GPU + 16-Core Neural Engine, 18GB unified RAM, 512GB SSD, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Screen, 1 x HDMI, 3 x Thunderbolt 4

Release date: November 2023

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4)
Save $150
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4): was $999 now $849 at Amazon

For a more economical option that's ideal for working on the go, we highly recommend the latest MacBook Air, which we gave a 4.5-star review. With an M4 chip and 16GB of RAM, it's powerful enough for design work, photo editing and light video editing and compact and light enough for regular commuting.

Features: M4 chip, 16GB unified RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.6-inch display, 2 x Thunderbolt 4

Release date: March 2025

View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M4 Max)
Pro power
Save $403.01
Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M4 Max): was $3,999 now $3,595.99 at Amazon

At the other extreme, Amazon has a saving of over $400 on Apple's latest and greatest, the M4 Max-chipped Macbook Pro 16. This is the option to go for if you're doing 3D rendering, complex video editing or running heavy AI models locally.

Features: 11-Core M3 Pro chip: 40-Core GPU + 16-Core Neural Engine, 48GB unified RAM, 1TB SSD, 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Screen, 1 x HDMI, 3 x Thunderbolt 4, SDXC slot

Release date: November 2024

View Deal

