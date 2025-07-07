Amazon Prime Day starts at midnight, and we were counting down, ready to seek out the best Prime Day MacBook Deals. But Best Buy has just jumped in first with its Black Friday in July sale, and there's a huge $500 off the older M3 Pro MacBook Pro 14, reducing the price to just $1,399.

This is the previous-gen MacBook released in late 2023. It was superseded by the newer M4 model in November, but the jump between generations of Apple chips is fairly iterative, as we found in our own tests, and the M4 doesn't bring anything new to the table in terms of design.

Conclusion: the M3 Pro MacBook Pro 14 should still more than capably handle most people's needs for design, content creation and video work. This deal makes it $400 cheaper than the best price I can find on the M4 Pro model, which is $1,799 at Amazon.

See more details below of this and other MacBook deals to consider. Check our round ups of the best Prime Day MacBook deals and Prime Day iPad deals for more savings.

The best MacBook deals you'll find today

Save £500 Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3 Pro): was £1,899 now £1,399 at Best Buy Deals on previous-gen MacBooks are becoming rarer since there doesn't tend to be so much excess stock these days, so this is a good chance to save a bucket on a Pro series Apple laptop. We think this remains a solid choice for creatives, including photographers and videographers, and this price matches the lowest we've seen to date on this model. Features: 11-Core M3 Pro chip: 14-Core GPU + 16-Core Neural Engine, 18GB unified RAM, 512GB SSD, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Screen, 1 x HDMI, 3 x Thunderbolt 4 Release date: November 2023

Save $150 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4): was $999 now $849 at Amazon For a more economical option that's ideal for working on the go, we highly recommend the latest MacBook Air, which we gave a 4.5-star review. With an M4 chip and 16GB of RAM, it's powerful enough for design work, photo editing and light video editing and compact and light enough for regular commuting.



Features: M4 chip, 16GB unified RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.6-inch display, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 Release date: March 2025

Pro power Save $403.01 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M4 Max): was $3,999 now $3,595.99 at Amazon At the other extreme, Amazon has a saving of over $400 on Apple's latest and greatest, the M4 Max-chipped Macbook Pro 16. This is the option to go for if you're doing 3D rendering, complex video editing or running heavy AI models locally. Features: 11-Core M3 Pro chip: 40-Core GPU + 16-Core Neural Engine, 48GB unified RAM, 1TB SSD, 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Screen, 1 x HDMI, 3 x Thunderbolt 4, SDXC slot Release date: November 2024

