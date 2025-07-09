Live
The ultimate Apple Prime Day deals LIVE: Only record-low prices allowed
I handcraft the BEST list you'll find on cheap MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watch and more.
Hello and welcome to our Ultimate Apple deals live blog. not every deal is created equal on Prime Day, and you have to be careful to make sure you're actually getting a good deal – there are a lot of inferior ones out there. In my handcrafted list, I've only included record-low prices so you'll know you're buying a bargain. Sometimes this is a newest model (like this 23% off the M3 iPad Air) but other times it is an older one that still does the job very well indeed (and is at a steal for Prime Day).
I've found the absolute best price on each of the core Apple products: iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPods and Apple Pencil for you and put them here. I've taken into account the best option for most people, and looked at the value being offered in each product category. Take a look at what I've found below, or click the link above for all Prime Day Apple deals. You can also see our MacBook Prime Day deals roundup.
UK Apple Prime Day deals
This is the 'basic' iPad, but to be honest it's more than enough for most people.
If you're wanting to do heavy creative tasks, you'll want to look at the iPad Pro. And if you're more into digital art you'll need the Air.
But this iPad, with it's lovely 11-inch screen and A16 chip is ideal for productivity tasks, streaming, browsing and some light creative work like sketching, will be enough. And it's at its lowest price EVER right now.
See iPad generations for a comparison of all models. And the best iPad for drawing.
Price history: Previous low – £299.
I'll be honest, I wasn't sure about the Apple Watch 10 until I got one. I was happy with my SE2. But the fast battery charging and the bigger screen are actually great, so even if you're not doing mountaineering or obsessively tracking your health and/or sleep, it's a worthwhile upgrade.
And that's especially true when there is this deal, which brings it to the lowest price ever.
See Apple Watch generations for a list of all the Apple Watch models.
Price history: previous low – £299.99
I have a pair of the AirPods 4 and I love that they read you your text messages. The sound is great, too, for a basic pair of AirPods (the Pro also has a deal and is at its lowest ever price of £179 if you're okay with spending a bit more).
If you're in the Apple ecosystem, AirPods are the smoothest addition – the FindMy function has never been more used than with these earbuds. Believe me.
Price history: Previous lowest – £116
Okay so this is only matching the lowest price ever, but it's a reasonable deal. We love the Pro because it's the perfect creative tool, with a ton of features designed for digital artists.
If you want something more basic, the Apple Pencil USB-C is also at its lowest price – it's £65 reduced from £79.
See our Apple Pencil vs to find out which one is best for you.
Price history: Previous low – £109
We LOVE the MacBook Air, and the M4 version is good enough to manage most creative work as our M4 MacBook Air review showed.
It's got a gloriously clear and bright screen (not quite at the level of the Pro, obvs, but great nonetheless). It's light and portable, and zippy to boot.
This is a great price on a 13-inch laptop that is well worth the money. There are also deals available on the 15-inch version.
Find out more MacBook Prime Day deals here.
Price history: Previous low – £899
US Apple Prime Day deals
Our favourite digital art iPad is one of those at its lowest ever price right now, it's $20 below its previous low of $499. Our iPad Air review raves about it.
It's the iPad Air with an M3 chip so it's the zippiest one – and its screen is a pure delight. It is compatible with the fantastic Apple Pencil Pro and is more than good enough for most creative work (though if you're going heavier you'll need the Pro).
Price history: Previous lowest price $499.
I love this watch with its big screen and mega fast charging – in fact, I'm wearing it right now. This is a great deal, which sees it $20 lower than ever, and 30% off the RRP.
There is also a nice deal on the SE, if you'd rather have a simpler one. That watch was more than good enough for me for years, and if you're not looking to go underwater or track your sleep you'll be fine.
Price history: Previous low – $399
Amazon US doesn't have any record-low prices on MacBooks yet so I am not including an Amazon deal here. Best Buy has beaten Prime Day in this instance, with $500 off the last-gen MacBook Pro.
It's a good price on a brilliant laptop that still has more than enough power for most people. It has that beautiful liquid retina screen and incredible battery life!
If you'd rather shop at Amazon, see the link below:
A 30% discount on these AirPods is actually a really good deal. They're the latest AirPods and I am listening through them right now. I love how I can find them on the multiple times I lose them in a day, using FindMy, and they read my text messages to me. This version doesn't have ANC but you can pay a bit more to get that feature.
The sound is pretty good, especially for the price point of this deal.
The Pro have an incredible deal as well – with 40% off, making them $149.
Price history: Airpods 4 previous low – $99, Pro previous low – $189
LIVE: Latest Updates
Want a more powerful Apple Watch? Try the Ultra, which has 18% off at Amazon, bringing it to £659.99.This one has every feature you could want from a watch. See our Apple Watch generations guide for more.
I also have an Apple Pencil 2, though to be honest it's woefully underused.
If you're confused about what all four Apple Pencils do, no fear, we've got an Apple Pencil comparison post right here.
There's the Pro, the Apple Pencil 2, the Apple Pencil 1 and the Apple Pencil USB-C – with the first in the list being the most powerful with a full feature set, on a sliding scale to the last being the most basic.
There are deals around, with the Pro at its lowest price ever on Amazon right now ($99), and the USB-C also at a record-low ($69).
And how about my Apple Watch? Well, I've gone on a bit of a journey with this.
I didn't actually see the point in upgrading my Apple Watch SE. After all, I'm not massively outdoorsy, and I don't track all my bodily functions – only fitness and the SE was good enough for me. But I really really like the fast charging and bigger screen. So it feels worth it. But if you're going to do all that other stuff too (like mountaineering) then you will want the 10.
And it's at a really good price actually, its lowest ever, reduced down to £325, with 23% off.
That 11-inch iPad with the A16 chip has just dropped even further to $279, FYI. Honestly, this is such a bargain for a capable tablet that is great for beginner artists or anyone wanting an iPad for productivity, notes or streaming.
I am currently typing on an M2 MacBook Air. As I said, my devices don't have to be the newest and this one is good enough for every one of my daily tasks, including some photo editing.
Funnily enough though, Amazon doesn't have the M2 laptop on sale and it's currently priced higher than the spanking new M4 version – which is at its lowest price ever at $849 right now.
You can get the M2 version at Best Buy for $699 though, which is an absolute steal if you ask me. It's $100 lower than it's current usual price.
See our MacBook Air M2 review and our MacBook Air M4 review to see which one works for you.
My products of choice? Standby and I'll let you know.
So, I'm a person who is firmly trapped in the Apple ecosystem. I never used to be but then I got the MacBook, which meant it made sense to switch over to iPhone. And once I had an iPhone I needed to get the Apple Watch because that makes sense, too. And I have an iPad, even though I don't really know what to do with it beyond streaming. (our digital art editor Ian is more into utilising its power through art). And of course I have AirPods because they have FindMy. Which is used so often it is criminal.
I do think it works beautifully, it's so smooth to connect anything and did I mention the FindMy app?
But I don't have the newest shiniest version of everything, because that really isn't necessary – this will help me to find the best deals on the best tech for you available today. And when I chose to upgrade on a couple of items, there were some surprises awaiting me. But I'll get into all that as we go.
Hello deal-hunters. Welcome to day 2 of the 4 day long Prime extravaganza we're enjoying this week. We'll be here all day long hunting for Apple deals especially for you. As described above, I won't let any products in here that aren't at their lowest price ever (okay, there might be an exception but it would be for a very good reason).
Here we use our expertise in Apple gear, from iPad Air to Apple Pencil, MacBook Pro to Apple Watch 10, to assess the offers being, well, offered to you today and to only report on the good ones. I promise. So stay with us and we'll steer you right.
