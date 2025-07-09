Refresh

Want a more powerful Apple Watch? Try the Ultra, which has 18% off at Amazon, bringing it to £659.99.This one has every feature you could want from a watch. See our Apple Watch generations guide for more. (Image credit: Apple / Creative Bloq)

I also have an Apple Pencil 2, though to be honest it's woefully underused. If you're confused about what all four Apple Pencils do, no fear, we've got an Apple Pencil comparison post right here. There's the Pro, the Apple Pencil 2, the Apple Pencil 1 and the Apple Pencil USB-C – with the first in the list being the most powerful with a full feature set, on a sliding scale to the last being the most basic. There are deals around, with the Pro at its lowest price ever on Amazon right now ($99), and the USB-C also at a record-low ($69). Shop Apple Pencil at Amazon (Image credit: Future / Apple)

And how about my Apple Watch? Well, I've gone on a bit of a journey with this.

I didn't actually see the point in upgrading my Apple Watch SE. After all, I'm not massively outdoorsy, and I don't track all my bodily functions – only fitness and the SE was good enough for me. But I really really like the fast charging and bigger screen. So it feels worth it. But if you're going to do all that other stuff too (like mountaineering) then you will want the 10. And it's at a really good price actually, its lowest ever, reduced down to £325, with 23% off. (Image credit: Future)

That 11-inch iPad with the A16 chip has just dropped even further to $279, FYI. Honestly, this is such a bargain for a capable tablet that is great for beginner artists or anyone wanting an iPad for productivity, notes or streaming. Buy the iPad 11-inch for $279 (Image credit: Apple / Future)

I am currently typing on an M2 MacBook Air. As I said, my devices don't have to be the newest and this one is good enough for every one of my daily tasks, including some photo editing. Funnily enough though, Amazon doesn't have the M2 laptop on sale and it's currently priced higher than the spanking new M4 version – which is at its lowest price ever at $849 right now. You can get the M2 version at Best Buy for $699 though, which is an absolute steal if you ask me. It's $100 lower than it's current usual price. See our MacBook Air M2 review and our MacBook Air M4 review to see which one works for you. (Image credit: Apple / Future)

My products of choice? Standby and I'll let you know.

So, I'm a person who is firmly trapped in the Apple ecosystem. I never used to be but then I got the MacBook, which meant it made sense to switch over to iPhone. And once I had an iPhone I needed to get the Apple Watch because that makes sense, too. And I have an iPad, even though I don't really know what to do with it beyond streaming. (our digital art editor Ian is more into utilising its power through art). And of course I have AirPods because they have FindMy. Which is used so often it is criminal. I do think it works beautifully, it's so smooth to connect anything and did I mention the FindMy app? But I don't have the newest shiniest version of everything, because that really isn't necessary – this will help me to find the best deals on the best tech for you available today. And when I chose to upgrade on a couple of items, there were some surprises awaiting me. But I'll get into all that as we go. (Image credit: Apple)