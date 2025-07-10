If you need a cheap shotgun mic for interviews, my favourite budget gem is now less than $65

The Amazon Prime Day sale is in its penultimate day. Personally, I'm a bit disappointed with the event because I was hoping for discount on a gimbal that I want. But I've just noted that there's a discount on a microphone I own, and I thought it only right to share the data.
I'm talking about the Sennheiser MKE 200, which is reduced from $89 to just $62.28at Amazon. In fact, the whole MKE range is reduced, with discounts on the MKE 400 and MKE 600 too!
The MKE 200 is the mic I use for recording direct-to-camera or off-camera interviews for social media. Why? Because it's tiny, it weighs nothing, and it's just so easy to use. It's great option if you want to get started on YouTube making videos about your art or design process.
Here are full details. For more bargains, see my pick of the best Prime Day SSD deals and the best Prime Day Apple deals.
The MKE 200 is the German audio equipment maker's cheapest shotgun mic. The price is one of the reasons I love it, but I also value its simplicity. It's battery free, so you don't have to remember to charge anything, just slot it into the flash shoe and plug in.
It's directional, so it reduces any background noise from behind the camera if we're not in optimal conditions, and the quality is good enough to record an interview from up to around two metres from the speaker. And since it has an in-built wind protection and shock absorber, the mic is discreet with no ugly and fragile-looking suspension gizmo.
If you do want a powered option for more range or to be able to monitor via headphones and control the mic level and low cut filter, the MKE 400 is reduced from $169.99 to $143.65., and the biggest Sennheiser Prime Day microphone deal is on the top-of-the-range MKE 600, which is reduced from $249 to $191.25!
See more options below.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
