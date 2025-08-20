It's almost time to say goodbye to summer and get prepped for back-to-school season, and if you're enrolling in a creative course – then I've found some top deals on essential tech to help you with any DIY projects, including some of the best 3D printers as well as the best 3D scanners.

Bambu Lab, the best manufacturer of 3D printers (at least in my opinion), has just kicked off its back-to-school sale in the UK with some huge flash deals including £200 off on its popular Bambu Lab X1C printer, as well as bundle deals on filament, up to 40% off accessories, and price cuts on maker's supply materials.

Another top brand, Creality, is also offering some very generous discounts for verified students as part of its back-to-school promotion, and I highly recommend checking out its range of laser engravers for some beginner-friendly options and excellent value prices. I've rounded up my best of the bunch picks for you below, but don't forget to check out our guide to the best laser cutters and engravers for more options.

Mega deal Save 31% (£450) Creality CR-Scan Raptor: was £1,449 now £999 at CrealityOfficialStore If you're into 3D scanning, then this handheld Creality Raptor 3D scanner is a top choice. It's also the first consumer-level multiple-line blue laser 3D scanner, and comes equipped with 7 blue parallel laser lines, anti-shaking for smooth scanning, and it supposedly has the ability to scan black/metal objects without the need for scanning sprays. The lowest price I've ever seen on this scanner was previously £1,014 a few weeks back, so this £999 offer is definitely worth bagging. Read more ▼