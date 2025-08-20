Need a new 3D printer or 3D scanner? These 3 back to school deals are too good to miss
These are the top creative machines I'd get for DIY projects and creative courses.
It's almost time to say goodbye to summer and get prepped for back-to-school season, and if you're enrolling in a creative course – then I've found some top deals on essential tech to help you with any DIY projects, including some of the best 3D printers as well as the best 3D scanners.
Bambu Lab, the best manufacturer of 3D printers (at least in my opinion), has just kicked off its back-to-school sale in the UK with some huge flash deals including £200 off on its popular Bambu Lab X1C printer, as well as bundle deals on filament, up to 40% off accessories, and price cuts on maker's supply materials.
Another top brand, Creality, is also offering some very generous discounts for verified students as part of its back-to-school promotion, and I highly recommend checking out its range of laser engravers for some beginner-friendly options and excellent value prices. I've rounded up my best of the bunch picks for you below, but don't forget to check out our guide to the best laser cutters and engravers for more options.
I think this might be the lowest price I've ever seen on the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon, but this deal won't hang around for long. In fact, according to the UK website, it expires in just over 5 hours ( at the time of writing), so go, go, go!
I recently reviewed this 3D printer, and it is absolutely incredible. By far the best one that I've tested yet, and it certainly won't let you down. I have the AMS Combo version for multicolour printing, which is also on sale for £839 down from £1,089 - which is an absolute bargain if you ask me.
See my Bambu Lab X1 Carbon review for more details.
If you're into 3D scanning, then this handheld Creality Raptor 3D scanner is a top choice. It's also the first consumer-level multiple-line blue laser 3D scanner, and comes equipped with 7 blue parallel laser lines, anti-shaking for smooth scanning, and it supposedly has the ability to scan black/metal objects without the need for scanning sprays.
The lowest price I've ever seen on this scanner was previously £1,014 a few weeks back, so this £999 offer is definitely worth bagging.
Need a laser engraver? I own the Creality Falcon A1, and it's super affordable and excellent value at this price.
It's the very first laser engraver that I've ever tested. As a newcomer, I've found it incredibly easy to use, and it has a built-in camera for monitoring, a ton of safety features, and free Falcon Design Space software, which is intuitive yet similar to that of another well-known crafty brand.
US Deal - $549 down from $599
