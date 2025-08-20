Need a new 3D printer or 3D scanner? These 3 back to school deals are too good to miss

Deals
By published

These are the top creative machines I'd get for DIY projects and creative courses.

back to school 3d tech
(Image credit: Future / Bambu Lab / Creality)

It's almost time to say goodbye to summer and get prepped for back-to-school season, and if you're enrolling in a creative course – then I've found some top deals on essential tech to help you with any DIY projects, including some of the best 3D printers as well as the best 3D scanners.

Bambu Lab, the best manufacturer of 3D printers (at least in my opinion), has just kicked off its back-to-school sale in the UK with some huge flash deals including £200 off on its popular Bambu Lab X1C printer, as well as bundle deals on filament, up to 40% off accessories, and price cuts on maker's supply materials.

Bambu Lab X1 Carbon 3D printer (no AMS)
FLASH SALE
Save 23% (£200)
Bambu Lab X1 Carbon 3D printer (no AMS): was £869 now £669 at Bambu Lab

I think this might be the lowest price I've ever seen on the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon, but this deal won't hang around for long. In fact, according to the UK website, it expires in just over 5 hours ( at the time of writing), so go, go, go!

I recently reviewed this 3D printer, and it is absolutely incredible. By far the best one that I've tested yet, and it certainly won't let you down. I have the AMS Combo version for multicolour printing, which is also on sale for £839 down from £1,089 - which is an absolute bargain if you ask me.

See my Bambu Lab X1 Carbon review for more details.

Read more
View Deal
Creality CR-Scan Raptor
Mega deal
Save 31% (£450)
Creality CR-Scan Raptor: was £1,449 now £999 at CrealityOfficialStore

If you're into 3D scanning, then this handheld Creality Raptor 3D scanner is a top choice. It's also the first consumer-level multiple-line blue laser 3D scanner, and comes equipped with 7 blue parallel laser lines, anti-shaking for smooth scanning, and it supposedly has the ability to scan black/metal objects without the need for scanning sprays.

The lowest price I've ever seen on this scanner was previously £1,014 a few weeks back, so this £999 offer is definitely worth bagging.

Read more
View Deal
Creality Falcon A1 (10W) laser engraver
Creality Falcon A1 (10W) laser engraver: was £529 now £489 at CrealityOfficialStore

Need a laser engraver? I own the Creality Falcon A1, and it's super affordable and excellent value at this price.

It's the very first laser engraver that I've ever tested. As a newcomer, I've found it incredibly easy to use, and it has a built-in camera for monitoring, a ton of safety features, and free Falcon Design Space software, which is intuitive yet similar to that of another well-known crafty brand.

US Deal - $549 down from $599

Read more
View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1