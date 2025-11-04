The best new laptops of 2025 for creatives – tried and tested

3 brand-new options from Acer, Apple and ASUS.

Asus ZenBook Duo 2025
(Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden)

We've tested dozens of laptops this year and not all have been created equal for all creatives. Here, I've chosen our top three picks based on our rigorous benchmarking and hands-on experience specifically carried out with creatives in mind.

I've chosen machines with different strengths, but these laptops are all brand new so there aren't any specifically 'budget' picks here. If you want raw power, high productivity and excellent specs then these are for you – and this is the season to bag a decent deal with Black Friday coming up. So keep reading for our top tested laptops of the year (for a wider selection, see our best laptops for graphic design guide).

A laptop sitting on a desk with two plants

(Image credit: Future/Sean Cameron)

01. Acer Predator Helios AI

Very, very powerful
Great display
Futureproof port selection
Big
Expensive
Poor battery life
Key specs (as tested)

CPU:

Intel Core Ultra 9

NPU:

Intel AI Boost

Graphics:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090

Memory:

64GB DDR5

Storage:

2TB SSD

Screen size:

16in / 18in

Screen type:

OLED

Resolution:

2560x1600

Refresh rate:

240Hz

Colour gamut (measured):

100% DCI-P3

Brightness (measured):

400 nits

Ports:

4 x USB 3.0 / 3.1 Gen1, 1 USB 3.1 Gen2, 1 Thunderbolt, USB-C Power Delivery (PD), 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack

Wireless connectivity:

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

Dimensions:

25.9 x 363.5 x 262.1mm

Weight:

2.62kg

We love this laptop for its huge amount of power – our review calls it a beast for a reason (we tried the 16-inch version). According to our expert reviewer it's the most amount of laptop you can buy right now, and it does have a price tag to match – but if you're more concerned about performance than power then this delivers. It is designed for gamers, but if you're a creative who needs a huge whack of power then it will be perfect for you (video editors, 3D artists, I'm looking at you).

The only place we felt it was a let down is the build. It is sturdy, metal and really nicely constructed – but it's heavy and the battery isn't amazing, as expected for such a power hungry monster. So if you're looking for portability then you'll be better off looking at a souped up version of the MacBook Pro below, or simply a smaller screen size. Alternatively, if you want more screen you can go for its 18-inch sibling.

See our full Acer Predator Helios 16 AI review for specific benchmarks and further testing.

Apple MacBook Pro 14 M5 (2025)

(Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden)

02. MacBook Pro M5

Superb new M5 chip
New faster SSD
Same old great screen and casing
'Only' Thunderbolt 4
GPU still trails Nvidia
Gets expensive quickly
Key specs

CPU:

Apple M5 (10-core)

NPU:

Apple Neural Engine (16-core)

Graphics:

Integrated (10-core)

Memory:

32GB

Storage:

4TB SSD, SDXC slot

Screen size:

14in

Screen type:

Liquid Retina XDR (IPS)

Resolution:

3024x1964

Refresh rate:

120Hz

Colour gamut (measured):

93% P3

Brightness (measured):

300 nits

Ports:

3x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 1x MagSafe 3, 1x 3.5mm audio

Wireless connectivity:

Wi‑Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Dimensions:

15.5 x 221 x 313mm

Weight:

1.55kg

Apple’s M5 chip really lives up to its reputation as the fastest yet. In our tests, it tops Geekbench’s single-core charts. The GPU’s 10,000-point leap over the M4 is impressive, balancing gaming and creative performance beautifully.

In Photoshop, it’s unmatched, though Premiere Pro still favors Windows machines with bigger GPUs. We've also noticed the new neural accelerators make a real difference in AI tasks, improving both speed and efficiency. Battery life is excellent too. Apple’s 24-hour claim feels ambitious, but in low-power mode we can worked for hours without losing much charge.

The design is unchanged since last year, but that's no bad thing – though the Thunderbolt downgrade from 5 to 4 was a surprise. It's still fast but not top-level. It's reasonably priced, but creatives needing serious power will need to upgrade to the Max chip.

See our MacBook Pro M5 full review for more.

Asus ZenBook Duo 2025

(Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden)

03. ASUS Zenbook Duo 2025

Best for a transformed workflow

Nippy CPU performance
Good keyboard feel
TWO OLED SCREENS. COUNT'EM. TWO
Uses integrated graphics
Attracts attention
Could have more ports, maybe
Key specs

CPU

Intel Core Ultra 9 285H

NPU

Intel AI Boost

Graphics

Intel Arc Graphics (integrated)

Memory

32GB LPDDR5X

Storage

1TB SSD

Screen size

2x 14in

Screen type

OLED

Resolution

2880 x 1800 x 2

Max refresh rate

120Hz

Colour gamut (measured)

98% P3

Brightness (measured)

366 nits

Ports

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5mm audio

Wireless connectivity

Wi-Fi 7, BLuetooth 5.4

Dimensions

31.35 x 21.8 x 2 cm

Weight

1.65 kg

This laptop is revolutionary. Our thorough testing did show that isn't the most powerful of the year, but if you want a whole new productivity flow and two glorious screens, then this could transform your creative life. Not only have we tested it, but one of our laptop experts has spent months with the machine and wrote this glowing summary of his story – showing exactly how his workflow improved and adjusted to the ability to use two screens like a double tablet screen whilst holding onto the benefits of a laptop. It comes with a very decent stylus.

If your creative work is on the light to medium side this is perfect – and digital artists should take note of this laptop. The design is beautiful, it's made out of aluminium and it's light as a feather.

Read our full ASUS Zenbook Duo 2025 review.

If none of these are quite right, see our best laptops for 3D modelling guide – and the deals below:

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan
Editor

Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.

