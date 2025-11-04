The best new laptops of 2025 for creatives – tried and tested
3 brand-new options from Acer, Apple and ASUS.
We've tested dozens of laptops this year and not all have been created equal for all creatives. Here, I've chosen our top three picks based on our rigorous benchmarking and hands-on experience specifically carried out with creatives in mind.
I've chosen machines with different strengths, but these laptops are all brand new so there aren't any specifically 'budget' picks here. If you want raw power, high productivity and excellent specs then these are for you – and this is the season to bag a decent deal with Black Friday coming up. So keep reading for our top tested laptops of the year (for a wider selection, see our best laptops for graphic design guide).
01. Acer Predator Helios AI
CPU:
Intel Core Ultra 9
NPU:
Intel AI Boost
Graphics:
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090
Memory:
64GB DDR5
Storage:
2TB SSD
Screen size:
16in / 18in
Screen type:
OLED
Resolution:
2560x1600
Refresh rate:
240Hz
Colour gamut (measured):
100% DCI-P3
Brightness (measured):
400 nits
Ports:
4 x USB 3.0 / 3.1 Gen1, 1 USB 3.1 Gen2, 1 Thunderbolt, USB-C Power Delivery (PD), 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack
Wireless connectivity:
Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
Dimensions:
25.9 x 363.5 x 262.1mm
Weight:
2.62kg
We love this laptop for its huge amount of power – our review calls it a beast for a reason (we tried the 16-inch version). According to our expert reviewer it's the most amount of laptop you can buy right now, and it does have a price tag to match – but if you're more concerned about performance than power then this delivers. It is designed for gamers, but if you're a creative who needs a huge whack of power then it will be perfect for you (video editors, 3D artists, I'm looking at you).
The only place we felt it was a let down is the build. It is sturdy, metal and really nicely constructed – but it's heavy and the battery isn't amazing, as expected for such a power hungry monster. So if you're looking for portability then you'll be better off looking at a souped up version of the MacBook Pro below, or simply a smaller screen size. Alternatively, if you want more screen you can go for its 18-inch sibling.
See our full Acer Predator Helios 16 AI review for specific benchmarks and further testing.
02. MacBook Pro M5
CPU:
Apple M5 (10-core)
NPU:
Apple Neural Engine (16-core)
Graphics:
Integrated (10-core)
Memory:
32GB
Storage:
4TB SSD, SDXC slot
Screen size:
14in
Screen type:
Liquid Retina XDR (IPS)
Resolution:
3024x1964
Refresh rate:
120Hz
Colour gamut (measured):
93% P3
Brightness (measured):
300 nits
Ports:
3x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 1x MagSafe 3, 1x 3.5mm audio
Wireless connectivity:
Wi‑Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
Dimensions:
15.5 x 221 x 313mm
Weight:
1.55kg
Apple’s M5 chip really lives up to its reputation as the fastest yet. In our tests, it tops Geekbench’s single-core charts. The GPU’s 10,000-point leap over the M4 is impressive, balancing gaming and creative performance beautifully.
In Photoshop, it’s unmatched, though Premiere Pro still favors Windows machines with bigger GPUs. We've also noticed the new neural accelerators make a real difference in AI tasks, improving both speed and efficiency. Battery life is excellent too. Apple’s 24-hour claim feels ambitious, but in low-power mode we can worked for hours without losing much charge.
The design is unchanged since last year, but that's no bad thing – though the Thunderbolt downgrade from 5 to 4 was a surprise. It's still fast but not top-level. It's reasonably priced, but creatives needing serious power will need to upgrade to the Max chip.
See our MacBook Pro M5 full review for more.
03. ASUS Zenbook Duo 2025
Best for a transformed workflow
CPU
Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
NPU
Intel AI Boost
Graphics
Intel Arc Graphics (integrated)
Memory
32GB LPDDR5X
Storage
1TB SSD
Screen size
2x 14in
Screen type
OLED
Resolution
2880 x 1800 x 2
Max refresh rate
120Hz
Colour gamut (measured)
98% P3
Brightness (measured)
366 nits
Ports
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5mm audio
Wireless connectivity
Wi-Fi 7, BLuetooth 5.4
Dimensions
31.35 x 21.8 x 2 cm
Weight
1.65 kg
This laptop is revolutionary. Our thorough testing did show that isn't the most powerful of the year, but if you want a whole new productivity flow and two glorious screens, then this could transform your creative life. Not only have we tested it, but one of our laptop experts has spent months with the machine and wrote this glowing summary of his story – showing exactly how his workflow improved and adjusted to the ability to use two screens like a double tablet screen whilst holding onto the benefits of a laptop. It comes with a very decent stylus.
If your creative work is on the light to medium side this is perfect – and digital artists should take note of this laptop. The design is beautiful, it's made out of aluminium and it's light as a feather.
Read our full ASUS Zenbook Duo 2025 review.
