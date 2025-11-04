We've tested dozens of laptops this year and not all have been created equal for all creatives. Here, I've chosen our top three picks based on our rigorous benchmarking and hands-on experience specifically carried out with creatives in mind.

I've chosen machines with different strengths, but these laptops are all brand new so there aren't any specifically 'budget' picks here. If you want raw power, high productivity and excellent specs then these are for you – and this is the season to bag a decent deal with Black Friday coming up. So keep reading for our top tested laptops of the year (for a wider selection, see our best laptops for graphic design guide).

(Image credit: Future/Sean Cameron)

01. Acer Predator Helios AI Today's Best Deals View at Acer UK Very, very powerful Great display Futureproof port selection Big Expensive Poor battery life

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key specs (as tested) CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 NPU: Intel AI Boost Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Memory: 64GB DDR5 Storage: 2TB SSD Screen size: 16in / 18in Screen type: OLED Resolution: 2560x1600 Refresh rate: 240Hz Colour gamut (measured): 100% DCI-P3 Brightness (measured): 400 nits Ports: 4 x USB 3.0 / 3.1 Gen1, 1 USB 3.1 Gen2, 1 Thunderbolt, USB-C Power Delivery (PD), 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions: 25.9 x 363.5 x 262.1mm Weight: 2.62kg

We love this laptop for its huge amount of power – our review calls it a beast for a reason (we tried the 16-inch version). According to our expert reviewer it's the most amount of laptop you can buy right now, and it does have a price tag to match – but if you're more concerned about performance than power then this delivers. It is designed for gamers, but if you're a creative who needs a huge whack of power then it will be perfect for you (video editors, 3D artists, I'm looking at you).

The only place we felt it was a let down is the build. It is sturdy, metal and really nicely constructed – but it's heavy and the battery isn't amazing, as expected for such a power hungry monster. So if you're looking for portability then you'll be better off looking at a souped up version of the MacBook Pro below, or simply a smaller screen size. Alternatively, if you want more screen you can go for its 18-inch sibling.

See our full Acer Predator Helios 16 AI review for specific benchmarks and further testing.

(Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden)

02. MacBook Pro M5 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon US Superb new M5 chip New faster SSD Same old great screen and casing 'Only' Thunderbolt 4 GPU still trails Nvidia Gets expensive quickly

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key specs CPU: Apple M5 (10-core) NPU: Apple Neural Engine (16-core) Graphics: Integrated (10-core) Memory: 32GB Storage: 4TB SSD, SDXC slot Screen size: 14in Screen type: Liquid Retina XDR (IPS) Resolution: 3024x1964 Refresh rate: 120Hz Colour gamut (measured): 93% P3 Brightness (measured): 300 nits Ports: 3x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 1x MagSafe 3, 1x 3.5mm audio Wireless connectivity: Wi‑Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions: 15.5 x 221 x 313mm Weight: 1.55kg

Apple’s M5 chip really lives up to its reputation as the fastest yet. In our tests, it tops Geekbench’s single-core charts. The GPU’s 10,000-point leap over the M4 is impressive, balancing gaming and creative performance beautifully.

In Photoshop, it’s unmatched, though Premiere Pro still favors Windows machines with bigger GPUs. We've also noticed the new neural accelerators make a real difference in AI tasks, improving both speed and efficiency. Battery life is excellent too. Apple’s 24-hour claim feels ambitious, but in low-power mode we can worked for hours without losing much charge.

The design is unchanged since last year, but that's no bad thing – though the Thunderbolt downgrade from 5 to 4 was a surprise. It's still fast but not top-level. It's reasonably priced, but creatives needing serious power will need to upgrade to the Max chip.

See our MacBook Pro M5 full review for more.

(Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden)

03. ASUS Zenbook Duo 2025 Best for a transformed workflow Today's Best Deals Check Amazon View at ASUS Nippy CPU performance Good keyboard feel TWO OLED SCREENS. COUNT'EM. TWO Uses integrated graphics Attracts attention Could have more ports, maybe

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key specs CPU Intel Core Ultra 9 285H NPU Intel AI Boost Graphics Intel Arc Graphics (integrated) Memory 32GB LPDDR5X Storage 1TB SSD Screen size 2x 14in Screen type OLED Resolution 2880 x 1800 x 2 Max refresh rate 120Hz Colour gamut (measured) 98% P3 Brightness (measured) 366 nits Ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5mm audio Wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 7, BLuetooth 5.4 Dimensions 31.35 x 21.8 x 2 cm Weight 1.65 kg

This laptop is revolutionary. Our thorough testing did show that isn't the most powerful of the year, but if you want a whole new productivity flow and two glorious screens, then this could transform your creative life. Not only have we tested it, but one of our laptop experts has spent months with the machine and wrote this glowing summary of his story – showing exactly how his workflow improved and adjusted to the ability to use two screens like a double tablet screen whilst holding onto the benefits of a laptop. It comes with a very decent stylus.

If your creative work is on the light to medium side this is perfect – and digital artists should take note of this laptop. The design is beautiful, it's made out of aluminium and it's light as a feather.

Read our full ASUS Zenbook Duo 2025 review.

