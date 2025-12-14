Year in review: Creative Bloq's favourite bits of kit in 2025
The tech we've spent hours testing, and couldn't do without.
We're approaching the end of the year, and I don't know about everyone else, but to me at least, it feels like 2025 has dragged on forever. As a tech journalist, I'm excited for what the new year will bring, but it's also nice to look back on our year in review at Creative Bloq, particularly highlighting the tech that made a lasting impression on us for all the right reasons.
If you're looking for some tech you can trust, I've compiled this guide of our top-reviewed products of 2025, covering different verticals of the site. So whether you're after one of the best drawing tablets or one of the best monitors for graphic artists this holiday season, you're in the right place.
This is just a taster of our recommendations. For more options, be sure to check out our dedicated buying guides on different niches for an extensive list of tested products to suit all budgets and preferences.
Laptop
The ASUS ProArt P16 offers everything an ambitious creative pro could hope for. With 64GB of RAM combined with a 50-series graphics card, you get fantastically smooth performance and operation with excellent AI optimisation to boot.
Drawing Tablet
As far as drawing tablets go, the new Intuos Pro from Wacom is a precise and beautifully designed option that rivals stiff competition from brands such as XPPen, Huion, and Xencelabs. It will no doubt remain the go-to choice for professionals in digital art and graphic design.
Office Chair
This is one of only four chairs that we've given a perfect 5 stars to, and for good reason. It's beautifully designed, made of quality materials, and supports you in all the right places. It's also fantastic value for money.
Monitor
This is a 32-inch, 4K monitor that looks like it's been made by Apple. It offers exact colour matching for MacBooks and a one-cable USB-C connectivity, so it's super easy to use, and it will look absolutely gorgeous on any creative's desktop.
Art printer
We just reviewed this art printer, and it's our best overall choice of all the art printers out there – perfect for art and photography. It's not the fastest, but an ideal all-in-one photo printer for creatives who want to deck out their homes with their favourite art.
3D printer
This is our top-reviewed 3D printer of 2025. It was Bambu Lab's flagship machine, and while it remains great, you might find it tricky to buy online as it seems to be discontinued now. In any case, it's so easy to operate, and it produces amazing multicoloured print quality thanks to the AMS system.
