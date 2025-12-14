We're approaching the end of the year, and I don't know about everyone else, but to me at least, it feels like 2025 has dragged on forever. As a tech journalist, I'm excited for what the new year will bring, but it's also nice to look back on our year in review at Creative Bloq, particularly highlighting the tech that made a lasting impression on us for all the right reasons.

If you're looking for some tech you can trust, I've compiled this guide of our top-reviewed products of 2025, covering different verticals of the site. So whether you're after one of the best drawing tablets or one of the best monitors for graphic artists this holiday season, you're in the right place.

This is just a taster of our recommendations. For more options, be sure to check out our dedicated buying guides on different niches for an extensive list of tested products to suit all budgets and preferences.