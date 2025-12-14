Optical illusions come in all forms, from iconic illustrations to perplexing photography, but there's one type that still never fails to blow my mind. The art of optical illusion makeup is the ultimate blend of visual trickery and creative prowess, transforming human bodies into masterpieces right before our eyes.

The latest optical illusion creator to go viral is Mimi Choi, a professional makeup artist based in Vancouver, Canada. Posting her astonishing artwork across socials, Mimi transforms her face, hands (and even feet) into mesmerising op-art that pushes the boundaries of what traditional makeup can be.

With over 2.6 million followers on TikTok, it's safe to say that Mimi Choi is a viral sensation. Her most popular hit (which has racked up an impressive 186.4 million views) features a reel of some of her most impressive illusions, from trippy face warping art to stunning mosaic makeup. Often her looks double as a visual puzzle, as she's become so good at switching up her facial features that it's never always obvious what we're looking at.

Understandably, Mimi gets an avalanche of comments from mind-boggled viewers across the globe. "I think my brain is broken," one wrote while another added, "your art is beautiful wow!!" In turn, Mimi is known for her cheeky captions, playfully writing, "I know you love whatever is wrong with me".

