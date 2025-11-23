There are countless types of optical illusions, from the cognitive to the physiological, testing our minds in ways that appear to defy logic. The latest example bewitching the internet is this simple yet mesmerising "All Seeing Eye" illusion, which appears to warp right before our eyes with a simple scroll.

The best optical illusions are often the unexpected, and this hypnotising feast for the eyes is no different. Deceptively unassuming yet surprisingly mind-boggling when put into action, the All Seeing Eye is a prime example of how easily our minds can deceive us.

Created by Redditor Zyphullen, the illusion features a yellow circle bursting out into a series of thin lines, contrasted against a black background. While the image appears unassuming when static, scrolling up and down causes an "echo" effect, creating a rippling pattern that brings the image to life. (I've found it's best to view it on a large screen to get the full effect.)

On how they created the illusion, Zyphullen said, "I was just messing around in Unity with C#, inverting a square grid onto the unit circle as the foundation, then fine-tuning the settings line colours to polish up the overall look."

For more mind-bending visuals, check out this dotty optical illusion that sparked a delightfully nerdy debate on colour or learn how to create your own 'floating cube' optical illusion.