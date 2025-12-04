This artist developed a world of violence and dark humour inspired by black-and-white cartoons
Minjung Kang uses bold shapes and expressive line work.
The South Korean illustrator Minjung Kang uses bold shapes and expressive line work, influenced by black-and-white cartoons and graphic novels. This approach has been perfect for her personal work, which blends violence, dark humour and irony.
Minjung mainly works digitally in Photoshop (see our guide to digital art software and the best drawing tablets), although she also uses traditional materials for some pieces. Below she talks us through four examples of her work, including illustrations from her graphic novels Devil Planet and Heart Out.
Lucifer and her dogs
“Lucifer, commander of the Sally clone army, is flanked by her vicious dogs. Each breed was carefully studied, and the composition was inspired by the tone of Norman Rockwell paintings.”
Crow Gang
“These crow-headed mobsters appear in my graphic novel, Devil Planet. Inspired by classic mafia silhouettes from films, the exaggerated forms reflect their underworld roles.”
Eat Them All, Sally
“A clone army of girls with no souls – hence no pupils. This large gouache piece draws inspiration from the aesthetics of old black and-white cartoons and wartime posters.
Heart Out
“Cover art for my graphic novel Heart Out, created with writer Bartosz Sztybor. Set on my world Devil Planet, it follows Winter and Devil Dog hunting a heart for a crazed cyborg.”
You can see more of Minjung's work on her ArtStation profile.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
For more inspiration, see our recent features on the state of manga identity and how to publish your first manga.
This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.
ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for over 15 years!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.