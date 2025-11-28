Has manga lost its true identity?

Manga’s position as a cultural force has been steadily growing over recent decades. Yet in the past few years it’s cut through like never before. Thanks to online resources and its elevated profile – aided in part by anime and live-action adaptations of seminal titles – manga is now more accessible than ever.

This popularity is good news for fans and artists, but it also represents a new chapter for the medium. One that arguably sees manga changed by its worldwide adoration as new creators are drawn to it and leave their own mark. I spoke to five manga artists to see how they think manga has changed, and how artists can make their mark today.

Cultural differences in manga

Image 1 of 2 Asia Ladowska fell in love with manga in the 90s (Image credit: Asia Ladowska) “Manga is accessible: it speaks to universal emotions in a way that feels immediate and human,” she says (Image credit: Asia Ladowska)

Manga’s origins lie in illustrated handscrolls from the 12th and 13th centuries, but manga as readers know it today can be traced back to the late 1800s. These multi-panel cartoons were a response to Western comics, highlighting that the medium has always had an international input.

For Asia Ladowska though, Japan’s cultural essence is at the heart of manga. “Artists outside of Japan may approach manga with admiration, but they inevitably reflect their own surroundings and values,” she says.

“And that’s what makes the global landscape of manga so fascinating: each work carries the signature of the culture it was born from.”

Reading manga as a teenager not only helped Geizi Guevara grow artistically, it also helped him to learn English (Image credit: Geizi Guevara)

Geizi Guevara agrees that Japanese manga is unique when it comes to its perspective. “Japanese artists are drawing from a long tradition and cultural rhythm that’s unique to their society,” he says.

“When artists outside Japan, like me, pick up manga, we bring in our own experiences. That mix shows up in the stories, the colour choices, the way you frame characters. It doesn’t make it ‘less manga’, it just gives it another dimension. I see it as a dialogue between influences rather than a divide.”

Distinct art styles and imaginative worlds are what originally attracted Yueko to reading manga (Image credit: Yueko)

Yueko is keen to point out that manga created in Japan also benefits from a more established publication pipeline. “As a result, there are better resources and opportunities available to Japanese artists than those overseas, specifically for the creation of manga,” she reveals.

“However, the internet has made manga creation more accessible to everyone, with many artists creating successful work that’s initially uploaded to platforms such as Pixiv or Twitter/X.”

In Airi’s opinion, manga is so popular because “it’s fun and whimsical, and directly appeals to the inner child in all of us”. (Image credit: Airi Pan)

Airi Pan, who has worked on video games, animations and films for clients including Netflix and Blizzard Entertainment says that while many people outside Japan view anime as a distinct art style, in Japan, it’s just the norm. It’s not considered particularly special.

“Over time, I’ve found that I can often tell if an artist is Japanese, Korean, Chinese or Western just by looking at their art,” she says. “Each culture has its own unique influences that show in their work. Your environment shapes you a lot more than you think”.

The impact of digital art on manga

Kira is relieved that teachers have become more tolerant of Westerners making manga (Image credit: Kira Yukishiro)

The internet’s impact on manga can’t be underestimated. Kira Yukishiro points to social media for spreading manga to new audiences, who in turn have interpreted through their own perspectives.

“Manga has its own rules of narrative, layout and style that differentiate it from Western comics,” she explains, “but you don’t have to be Japanese to be a mangaka!”

Kira Yukishiro fell in love with manga at first sight after stumbling across Zelda art posted online, drawn by Akira Himekawa. (Image credit: Kira Yukishiro)

The important thing is to show respect for every subject you deal with, she says. This means studying hard.

“Sometimes you see more hybrid styles – authors who have mixed the style of manga with that of Western comics, but who still approach their work following the rules of manga,” she adds. “So I think that even if some authors are not exactly ‘pure’ in style, they can still fall into the manga category because they follow the rules.”