For years, Android drawing tablets have been… hit or miss for creating art. Some devices looked the part, and others that promised pen precision, but few actually felt ready for professional work.

Huion’s older Slate tablets, such as the Kamvas Slate 13, for example, were fine for casual sketching or note-taking, but suffered from inconsistent pen response and a tendency to wobble when you pushed them hard. XPPen and Wacom offered alternatives, but each came with compromises: the XPPen Magic Drawing Pad delivers solid pressure and tilt, but the experience can feel inconsistent, while Wacom’s MovinkPad 11 is polished and reliable, yet smaller and more limited than the larger, excellent MovinkPad Pro 14 – a pro Android tablet with a pro price tag.

The Huion Kamvas Pad 12 could shake things up. Huion seems to have figured out what a professional Android drawing tablet should be. At 12.2 inches with 2K+ resolution, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and a nano-matte screen, it hits the sweet spot between portability and usable canvas space. The 90Hz refresh rate makes fast strokes feel instant, and the PenTech 4.0 stylus, paired with Huion’s HV2000 MCU, delivers 16,384 pressure levels, tilt recognition, and ultra-low latency. It’s the kind of pen performance you’d expect on a desktop display, now in a mobile form factor. It is actually the same stylus included with the Kamvas 22 (Gen 3), which was also revealed at CES 2026.

How does Kamvas Pad 12 compare?

Compared to Wacom, the Kamvas Pad 12 doesn’t carry the same legacy cachet, but in terms of raw pen performance and workflow, it competes, on paper at least. The MovinkPad 11 is smaller and less immersive. At the same time, the MovinkPad Pro 14 is larger, heavier, and potentially more expensive (I'm waiting on Huion's pricing, but it has always come in below Wacom). Looking at it, the Kamvas Pad 12 strikes a middle ground that’s more appealing to creatives who want portability without sacrificing pen feel. XPPen’s older Magic Drawing Pad lags with a lower refresh rate and less advanced pen tech, for example.

Colour accuracy is also noteworthy, with 99% sRGB coverage, full lamination, which should mean no visible parallax. The slim metal chassis, long battery life, and preloaded Android art apps like Clip Studio Paint and HiPaint mean you can take it anywhere and get straight to work.

If you’ve been frustrated with Android tablets that feel like compromises, and don't want to pay the Wacom premium, the Kamvas Pad 12 is the first Huion device that genuinely deserves the 'professional' label. It may not replace a high-end Wacom or an iPad Pro for some users, and I'd hold off on a final opinion until I go hands-on, but the specs are strong.

Still, for mobile illustrators, animators, or note-taking creatives, it could finally offer a full, portable, and precise drawing experience, hopefully at a reasonable price. If nothing else, the race for the best Android drawing tablet is heating up.