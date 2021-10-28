How to get a Black Friday drawing tablet deal

Now it the perfect time to start keeping an eye out for drawing tablet Black Friday deals. With just under a month to go, retailers are going to start cutting prices to lure customers in before the day itself, and that means you may not have to wait until the end of November to bag yourself a bargain.

In previous Black Fridays, we've seen some pretty decent deals on drawing tablets from well-known brands such as Wacom and Huion, as well as lesser known brands such as Xenecelabs and XP-Pen, and we expect this year to be no different.

So, the many of the best drawing tablets in the world could see lower prices this Black Friday, making it the perfect time to invest in one of these handy devices.

Drawing tablets are great tools for artists as they allow you to sketch and draw using a stylus and touchscreen, which then converts your scribbles into digital art that you can view and edit on your computer. They can sometimes be expensive, especially high-end models from Wacom (see our dedicated Wacom Black Friday page), which means Black Friday can be a blessing for anyone on a budget.

When do Black Friday drawing tablet deals start?

Black Friday 2021 itself starts on 26 November, with Cyber Monday following on November 29. These two dates will likely see the bulk of drawing tablet deals emerge, so you'll want to keep an eye on all the major retailers to see what kind of offers they have.

However, the weekend between Black Friday and Cyber Monday also hosts plenty of excellent deals, so even if you don't find something on 26 November, there's a good chance more drawing tablet deals will pop up.

Also, Black Friday deals get earlier every year, so expect price cuts to start really ramping up throughout the whole of November. This will give you even more chance to find the Black Friday daring tablet deal that best suits your needs and budget.

How to get the best Black Friday drawing tablet deals

There are a huge amount of retailers out there that will be offering drawing tablet Black Friday deals, and while that offers you a lot of choice for finding the best deals, it can also be a bit overwhelming. So, to make things easier, follow these steps.

First of all, set out a budget. This will give you a good idea of the kind of deals that will be right for you. After all, if even after a big price cut, the drawing tablet you have your eye on is still too expensive, then you should look elsewhere.

If that happens, think about buying second hand, or looking at cheaper alternatives. While Wacom is the market leader, the likes of Huion and XP-Pen offer excellent alternatives that are usually less expensive, and those too should see price cuts on Black Friday.

Next, think about what you need from a drawing tablet. Do you need a large surface to draw on, or would a smaller, more compact tablet work better? Do you need accessories such as additional keys and buttons?

It may also be worth thinking if you need a dedicated drawing tablet, or if you'd be better off with an iPad or Android tablet with a stylus? These are more versatile, and could see big discounts as well.

If you're buying for a child, then check out our best drawing tablets for kids guide for specific advice and recommendations.

Once you have a budget and your needs in mind, you can narrow down your search. We've also made life easier for you here, as we'll be updating this page in the run up to Black Friday and during the day itself to highlight all of the best drawing tablet deals we've found, so make sure you check back here first before you buy!

Looking for early Black Friday drawing tablet deals? Here's some of the top retailers in the UK and US that should have some brilliant offers throughout November and on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can also scroll down further on this page to find the best current drawing tablet deals that are available right now.

Amazon: Offers a huge variety of drawing tablets

Wex: Often sells drawing tablets with big discounts

Currys: Plenty of choice and free delivery

Very: Good choice of regular tablets

Amazon US: Great offers for US-based readers

Walmart: Often has big discounts for drawing tablets

Early Black Friday drawing tablet deals

Although there's still a few weeks until Black Friday itself, we should start to see some excellent drawing tablet deals already, so check out our list of the very best offers you can buy right now...

Read more: