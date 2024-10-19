How to choose a drawing tablet

Our expert guide to how to choose a drawing tablet for digital art and illustration, whether you want a beginner pen tablet or a pro pen display.

Wondering how to choose a drawing tablet? Then you're in the right place. We've been testing, reviewing and comparing graphics tablets and pen displays for over a decade, and we receive regular feedback from the many artists and illustrators who contribute tutorials to the site and who use drawing tablets every day for their work. We also track prices to help readers find the best deals during sales like Black Friday.

Choosing a drawing tablet can be tricky because there are now so many different options today. There are pen tablets, or graphics tablets, which require an external display, or pen displays that allow you to see what you're drawing directly on the device. There's also a huge variety of designs and specs to consider in terms of screen size and quality, and features like quick access buttons for more efficient workflows.

Best drawing tablets; the Xencelabs medium tablet with two styluses. Pen tablet

Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium

Our reviewer concluded that this tablet is well priced, offering tremendous value for money, and it's one I use too. With excellent accuracy, solid build quality, and two types of pen stylus, it's our pick of the best drawing tablet overall for most people. There's also a cheaper Xencelabs Small bundle.

Best drawing tablets; the Xencelabs Pen Display 24 with a levitating stylus touching it.Pen display

Xencelabs Pen Display 16

This is our pick as the best pen display when balancing specs and price. It blends great ergonomics, a 4K OLED display, good colour coverage and an easy set up. Also see the 24in version below if you want a larger display.

Best drawing tablets; ipad m4Pen computer

iPad Pro M4

If you want a device for other things as well as drawing, the M4 iPad Pro can even be viable as a laptop alternative, handling even heavy video editing and 3D sculpting. Combined with an Apple Pencil Pro and Procrate, it makes a great option for drawing. It's Slim, lightweight, and it's the first iPad with an OLED screen.

