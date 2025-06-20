Recommended reading

Here's how we made the cover art for the new Mega Man Timelines

How-to
By

Artists Kenny Ruiz and Noiry take us through the process step by step.

Mega man drawing
(Image credit: CAPCOM)

What better choice for teaching you how to create stunning character cover art than the iconic Mega Man. Udon Entertainment commissioned us to create a cover for Mega Man Timelines #1, inspired by Mega Man 11, and we're going to show you how we went about it.

The idea was to use the game’s iconic enemy selection grid and make Mega Man stand out. The main challenge for us was to capture the character’s strength and agility. For character cover art, it’s crucial to work directly in the final reproduction format or a proportional one. From the start, you must consider the space needed for the logo, publisher, and other essential information, which impacts the composition.

Kenny Ruiz headshot; a man with a beard
Kenny Ruiz

Kenny has worked as a comic artist for over 20 years creating series such as Dos Espadas and Team Phoenix, and has collaborated with writers including Victor Santos and Kid Toussaint.

Noiry headshot; a woman with her hair covering her face wearing glasses over the hair
Noiry

Noiry has been a comic artist and colourist for more than a decade. Her forte is bright, explosive colours and narrative palettes. You can see her work in Kenny Ruiz’s Team Phoenix and Sylvain Repos’ Yojimbot.

