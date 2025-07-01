Recommended reading

These surprising art tricks will help you paint a beautiful samurai geisha

How to craft a stunning character in watercolour using unusual techniques.

Watercolours are a beautiful medium and create such stunning, delicate art. Here I’ll work on a geisha character, while also giving her my own personal touch. I imagined a strong, self-confident woman wielding a katana, and I enjoy merging the traditional geisha figure with all the samurai symbolism to create a brand new combination.

I usually work traditionally, with watercolour my speciality. I usually combine it with other traditional techniques such as ink, the best coloured pencils, the best markers, and so on. The fusion of these techniques in a single illustration provides the tones and textures I find attractive for telling the stories I want in an image. I also use digital retouching tools in my work as a cover illustrator. They offer a final step that’s essential for the narrative of each illustration.

Chuma Hill

Chuma Hill is an artist based in Madrid. He has been an illustrator for over 25 years and is currently working on covers for US publishers, including DC Comics, Image, and Marvel Snap.

