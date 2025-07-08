If you're a creative, you probably need paper. Stock up today for less

There are Prime Day deals on printer paper, watercolour pads and more.

Let's talk about paper. I know it might seem boring but it is also essential, and today is a good day to buy it as Amazon is offering some money off as part of Amazon Prime Day.

You can also save on back to school supplies if you get them today, plus a bunch of other stuff. You know that Amazon sells pretty much everything, right?

HP Printer Paper
Save 15%
HP Printer Paper: was $21.89 now $18.60 at Amazon

This printer paper is made in the US and sourced from renewable forest resources. It works great for black and white printing and basic colour printing.

Melissa & Doug Drawing Paper Pad
Save 20%
Melissa & Doug Drawing Paper Pad: was $14.99 now $11.99 at Amazon

Melissa & Doug make some great art supplies for children and this paper pad is no exception. Each pad comes with 50 sheets and is FSC-certified.

Hammermill Printer Paper
Save 15%
Hammermill Printer Paper: was $27.99 now $23.79 at Amazon

If you want to spend a little more on paper then you can go for this 30% recycled paper, which comes with 1,500 sheets. It's made in the USA.

Ogfu Watercolour Paper Pad
Save 33%
Ogfu Watercolour Paper Pad: was $11.99 now $7.99 at Amazon

If it's watercolour paper you're after then this 300gsm / 140lb pad will do just fine. It's highly rated on Amazon and comes with 16 sheets.

Fuxi Marker Paper Sketchbook
Save 24%
Fuxi Marker Paper Sketchbook: was $19.99 now $15.19 at Amazon

This marker paper sketchbook is 24% off today. It's made of 200gsm / 120lb paper and is ideal for alcohol markers. There are 60 sheets included and they're double sided so you get 120 pages.

