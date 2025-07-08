If you're a creative, you probably need paper. Stock up today for less

Let's talk about paper. I know it might seem boring but it is also essential, and today is a good day to buy it as Amazon is offering some money off as part of Amazon Prime Day.

You can also save on back to school supplies if you get them today, plus a bunch of other stuff. You know that Amazon sells pretty much everything, right?

Below I've listed some of the best deals available today on paper at Amazon. You'll need to be a Prime member for some of them so sign up to Prime here – free trials are often available.

Save 15% HP Printer Paper: was $21.89 now $18.60 at Amazon This printer paper is made in the US and sourced from renewable forest resources. It works great for black and white printing and basic colour printing.

Save 15% Hammermill Printer Paper: was $27.99 now $23.79 at Amazon If you want to spend a little more on paper then you can go for this 30% recycled paper, which comes with 1,500 sheets. It's made in the USA.

Save 24% Fuxi Marker Paper Sketchbook: was $19.99 now $15.19 at Amazon This marker paper sketchbook is 24% off today. It's made of 200gsm / 120lb paper and is ideal for alcohol markers. There are 60 sheets included and they're double sided so you get 120 pages.

For more on paper, see our best watercolour paper and best sketchbooks.