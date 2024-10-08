Moleskine notebooks get rare price cut for Prime Day

This is your chance to get quality notebooks with money off.

If you're anything like me, you might find trawling through Amazon a little miserable. It's full of products that you probably don't need and almost definitely don't want. And is there anything available as part of Amazon Prime Day that creatives might actually want? Well, quite possibly.

Moleskine notebooks are a staple for many creatives, and if you were going to buy one anyway, for when yours runs out or perhaps as a gift, then today is a good day to get one if you're a Prime member (you can sign up for a free trial).

Moleskine Classic Notebook, Hard Cover
Moleskine Classic Notebook, Hard Cover: was US$20.62 now US$16.81 at Amazon US

Save $3.81: This classic hard cover notebook comes either ruled or lined and is available in a variety of colours, although this deal seems to be available on the black version. There are 240 pages here and an inner storage folder.

Moleskine Classic Expanded Notebook
Moleskine Classic Expanded Notebook: was US$27.99 now US$19 at Amazon US

Save $8.99: There are bigger savings to be had on this slightly larger notebook, with 400 pages. Again, this one comes either ruled or lined. It has a hard cover.

Moleskine Classic Notebook
Moleskine Classic Notebook: was £21.99 now £12.09 at Amazon UK

Save £9.90: Over in the UK there are also deals available on Moleskine notebooks, including this offer that gets you 45% off. You'll need to be a Prime Day member to get it.

