Moleskine notebooks get rare price cut for Prime Day
This is your chance to get quality notebooks with money off.
If you're anything like me, you might find trawling through Amazon a little miserable. It's full of products that you probably don't need and almost definitely don't want. And is there anything available as part of Amazon Prime Day that creatives might actually want? Well, quite possibly.
Moleskine notebooks are a staple for many creatives, and if you were going to buy one anyway, for when yours runs out or perhaps as a gift, then today is a good day to get one if you're a Prime member (you can sign up for a free trial).
The classic notebook is $16.81 at the moment, down from $20.81, and there are more Moleskines on offer in both the US and UK.
Save $3.81: This classic hard cover notebook comes either ruled or lined and is available in a variety of colours, although this deal seems to be available on the black version. There are 240 pages here and an inner storage folder.
Save $8.99: There are bigger savings to be had on this slightly larger notebook, with 400 pages. Again, this one comes either ruled or lined. It has a hard cover.
Save £9.90: Over in the UK there are also deals available on Moleskine notebooks, including this offer that gets you 45% off. You'll need to be a Prime Day member to get it.
Elsewhere this Prime Day, we've been tracking Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and keeping an eye out to see if any of our favourite markers or watercolour papers are on offer.
