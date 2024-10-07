Live
I've found record Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals already (and I'm as surprised as you): LIVE UPDATES
The Switch OLED hits its lowest price in US and UK, plus deals on Switch Lite, Switch, games and accessories.
We're back for another sales event of searching for Nintendo Switch deals. Prime Day officially begins tomorrow but I've already found a rock bottom price on the OLED model in the UK – it's only £228 at Onbuy. That's far lower than we've ever seen before (that was around the £270 mark).
And there's a rare price on the OLED model in the US – it's just $299.99 at Woot. That's a $50 discount, which actually equals the lowest I've seen on a non-imported model. A pretty great way to start. There are also some low prices sold via Amazon below, the likes of which we haven't actually seen before – they are by third-party sellers and there aren't many left in some cases.
Actually, given the imminent release of the Switch 2, I'm more hopeful than usual that I will find some bigger discounts this year. But even if the world isn't gifted big price drops on the consoles themselves, I'll also be looking out for games and accessories as the days go on – though for now I've just included consoles. For more offers on other creative tech, see our Apple Prime Day hub.
Nintendo Switch Prime Day: Quick links US
- Nintendo Switch OLED:
$349.99$299.99 at Woot
- Nintendo Switch:
$299$279.99 at Amazon
- Nintendo Switch Lite: $170 at Amazon
- Nintendo Switch (Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition): $349.99 $333.30 at Amazon
- 128GB SanDisk Micro SDXC:
$34.99$18.88 at Amazon
- Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro:
$49.99$41.99 at Amazon
- Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle:
$99.99$94.82 at Amazon
- Minecraft:
$45$37.95 at Amazon
- Super Mario Bros Wonder:
$59.99$52.40 at Amazon
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:
$69.99$61.99 at Amazon
Nintendo Switch Prime Day: Quick links UK
- Nintendo Switch OLED:
£299£228 at Onbuy
- Nintendo Switch + Switch Sports + 12 Months NSO:
£316.98£259 at Very
- Switch Lite Coral: Isabelle Aloha Edition + 12 Months NSO:
£266.98£199 at Very
- SanDisk 128GB microSDXC:
£34.99£12.99 at Amazon
- Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro:
£44.99£32.99 at Amazon
- MySims: Cozy Bundle:
£34.99£32.95 at Amazon
- EA SPORTS FC 25 Standard Edition:
£54.99$44.99 at Amazon
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga:
£34.99£29.99 at Amazon
The best Nintendo Switch Prime Day US deals
Nintendo Switch OLED: $349.99 $299.99 at Woot
Save $50: This is quite a surprise so early in the sales event, but this equals the lowest price we've seen on a non-imported product. It's possible this will fall lower this Prime Day thanks to the upcoming Switch 2 release but with the Switch you can never be sure. With a gorgeous OLED screen, this is the best Switch available right now.
Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 $170 at Amazon
Save $29: The Nintendo Switch Lite is still really popular and this is the lowest price we've ever seen on the Yellow version with $29 off the listing price. If you want a pared back Switch experience, this is the one for you.
Price check: $170 at Walmart (grey version)
Nintendo Switch: $299.99 $292.50 at Amazon
Save $7: The standard Switch console doesn't usually get discounted much but we do think it'll go a bit lower than this. It may not have the OLED screen but it's still a great console with brilliant reviews (like our Nintendo Switch review).
Price check: $299 at Target
The best Nintendo Switch Prime Day UK deals
Nintendo Switch OLED: £299 £228 at Onbuy
Save £62: We've never seen the OLED Switch fall this low in the UK, and we hope it's a sign of things to come. We recommend snapping this one up. It's the fanciest Switch around, and it's almost never on offer for a reason!
Price check: Argos £299.99
LIVE: Latest Updates
For UK gamers, it really is slim-pickings out there in terms of deals. We'll keep searching and get back to you if we find anything better than the offers we've already highlighted. Fingers crossed as Prime Day proper rolls around we'll see some more savings.
For those of you after a Switch Lite, there's good news and bad news. The bad news is that we don't often see big discounts on this console, and this sales event is no exception (although bear in mind it hasn't officially started yet).
The good news? There's currently $29 off at both Amazon and Walmart. So that's something.
Hello gamers! This is Rosie Hilder taking over the Nintendo Switch blog. I've spent the day looking after our Apple Prime Day blog so I'm looking forward to a change of subject :-) I'll be here for the next hour or so finding you the very best Switch offers as we head into Prime Day.
We're still yet to find a deal that beats Woot's $299.99 Nintendo Switch OLED deal. It's a whole $100 cheaper than Amazon's current $329 Switch OLED deal, but that could be subject to change as Prime Big Deal Days gets underway – remember folks, we're still in the early stages and I'm predicting some juicy price drops to make way for the upcoming Switch 2 launch.
For a slightly more affordable option, you can always opt for a refurbished model. Currently, you can get your hands on a refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED for $279 at Amazon.
If you're in the market for some new Joy-Cons, why not spice up the deal with this bundle which gets you Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Cons Bundle for $94.82 at Amazon. The game alone typically retails for $49.99 while regular Joy-Cons go for $79.99 – kill two birds with one stone and get some funky limited edition Joy-Cons and an iconic family favourite Switch game.
There are already some great early Switch game deals up for grabs like Minecraft for
$45 $37.95 at Amazon and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $69.99 $61.99 at Amazon. Unfortunately, it's slim pickings for UK based folks at the moment, but you can get 14% off of the Amazon-exclusive LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for £29.99 at Amazon.
If Joy-Cons aren't your thing, there are plenty of controller alternatives that can make for a smoother gameplay experience. My personal favourite is the Hori Split Pad Pro which you can currently get for
$49.99 $41.99 at Amazon. The large, ergonomic handles are better suited for more long-form solo gaming sessions as they offer a more comfortable fit compared to the Switch's regular Joy-Con controllers.
Prime Day isn't just for big spends, there's currently a tasty little deal on the 128GB SanDisk Micro SDXC reduced from
$34.99 to $18.88 at Amazon. Okay, so it's not a glamorous expense, but you'll thank me later for the extra storage space meaning you can finally download that game you've had your eye on!
We're expecting the Switch 2 to drop sometime between now and 31 March 2025 (in the next fiscal year according to Nintendo's president, Shuntaro Furukawa). While it's undoubtedly a highly anticipated launch, it also means that Amazon will likely be looking to clear its existing Switch stock – and that means some absolute steals could be brewing this Prime Big Deal Days.
Currently, the most budget-friendly option is Amazon's deal on the Nintendo Switch Lite, reduced from
$199 to $170. But if you're after a steal (and don't mind cheating on Amazon), you can get the Nintendo Switch OLED for $299.99 at Woot.
So what are the different Switch models and how much do they normally cost?
Nintendo Switch OLED: $349/£309 - the fanciest Switch hs been seen at $299.99/£279 ish.
Nintendo Switch $299/£259 – the standard model has seen price cuts down to $299.99/£279 in the past.
Nintendo Switch Lite: $199.99/£199 - the light model only gets a price cut of $10-20 regularly.
Anything below these prices is a great deal. And we're seeing some already!
So, we all know the event hasn't actually started yet. Which makes the deals we've found are pretty surprising. We'll also be searching for bundles, games and accessories too as the event goes on so you can complete your Switch setup.
Why should you trust us, though? Well, we've been looking for deals on Switch for years and years now - so we know all the tips and tricks. We have price tracking tools (more on that later) and expert knowledge of games to boot. So you're in safe hands.
And from the US, there's a nice $50 off this OLED console from Woot. This equals the lowest we've seen for a US console. There was a nice import price last year ($265 actually, very nice even if you did have to buy a plug adapter).
We actually hope this might fall further.... but there's never any guarantees in Switch land.
We'll do some chatting about what to expect from the Switch 2 alongside keeping you abreast of the best prices, and advising when to click buy.
So far, our top offer is this one from Onbuy, which brings the OLED console down to just £228 – we've NEVER seen this before.
And we're off! We've already found some brilliant deals on Switch consoles, and we hope they'll get even better... but you can never be sure with this device as it's so popular at normal price. But we'll be here keeping track nonetheless.
