I've found record Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals already (and I'm as surprised as you): LIVE UPDATES

For UK gamers, it really is slim-pickings out there in terms of deals. We'll keep searching and get back to you if we find anything better than the offers we've already highlighted. Fingers crossed as Prime Day proper rolls around we'll see some more savings.

For those of you after a Switch Lite, there's good news and bad news. The bad news is that we don't often see big discounts on this console, and this sales event is no exception (although bear in mind it hasn't officially started yet). The good news? There's currently $29 off at both Amazon and Walmart. So that's something. Nintendo Switch Lite: was US$199 now US$170 at Amazon US Save $29: The Nintendo Switch Lite is still really popular and this is the lowest price we've ever seen on the Yellow version with $29 off the listing price. If you want a pared back Switch experience, this is the one for you.



Price check: $170 at Walmart (grey version)

Hello gamers! This is Rosie Hilder taking over the Nintendo Switch blog. I've spent the day looking after our Apple Prime Day blog so I'm looking forward to a change of subject :-) I'll be here for the next hour or so finding you the very best Switch offers as we head into Prime Day.

(Image credit: Best Buy / Nintendo) We're still yet to find a deal that beats Woot's $299.99 Nintendo Switch OLED deal. It's a whole $100 cheaper than Amazon's current $329 Switch OLED deal, but that could be subject to change as Prime Big Deal Days gets underway – remember folks, we're still in the early stages and I'm predicting some juicy price drops to make way for the upcoming Switch 2 launch. For a slightly more affordable option, you can always opt for a refurbished model. Currently, you can get your hands on a refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED for $279 at Amazon.

(Image credit: Amazon) If you're in the market for some new Joy-Cons, why not spice up the deal with this bundle which gets you Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Cons Bundle for $94.82 at Amazon. The game alone typically retails for $49.99 while regular Joy-Cons go for $79.99 – kill two birds with one stone and get some funky limited edition Joy-Cons and an iconic family favourite Switch game.

(Image credit: Hori) If Joy-Cons aren't your thing, there are plenty of controller alternatives that can make for a smoother gameplay experience. My personal favourite is the Hori Split Pad Pro which you can currently get for $49.99 $41.99 at Amazon. The large, ergonomic handles are better suited for more long-form solo gaming sessions as they offer a more comfortable fit compared to the Switch's regular Joy-Con controllers.

(Image credit: SanDisk) Prime Day isn't just for big spends, there's currently a tasty little deal on the 128GB SanDisk Micro SDXC reduced from $34.99 to $18.88 at Amazon. Okay, so it's not a glamorous expense, but you'll thank me later for the extra storage space meaning you can finally download that game you've had your eye on!

(Image credit: Aiden L., Freelancer.com) We're expecting the Switch 2 to drop sometime between now and 31 March 2025 (in the next fiscal year according to Nintendo's president, Shuntaro Furukawa). While it's undoubtedly a highly anticipated launch, it also means that Amazon will likely be looking to clear its existing Switch stock – and that means some absolute steals could be brewing this Prime Big Deal Days. Currently, the most budget-friendly option is Amazon's deal on the Nintendo Switch Lite, reduced from $199 to $170. But if you're after a steal (and don't mind cheating on Amazon), you can get the Nintendo Switch OLED for $299.99 at Woot.

(Image credit: Future/Nintendo) So what are the different Switch models and how much do they normally cost? Nintendo Switch OLED: $349/£309 - the fanciest Switch hs been seen at $299.99/£279 ish.

Nintendo Switch $299/£259 – the standard model has seen price cuts down to $299.99/£279 in the past.

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199.99/£199 - the light model only gets a price cut of $10-20 regularly. Anything below these prices is a great deal. And we're seeing some already!

So, we all know the event hasn't actually started yet. Which makes the deals we've found are pretty surprising. We'll also be searching for bundles, games and accessories too as the event goes on so you can complete your Switch setup.

(Image credit: Nintendo) Why should you trust us, though? Well, we've been looking for deals on Switch for years and years now - so we know all the tips and tricks. We have price tracking tools (more on that later) and expert knowledge of games to boot. So you're in safe hands.

And from the US, there's a nice $50 off this OLED console from Woot. This equals the lowest we've seen for a US console. There was a nice import price last year ($265 actually, very nice even if you did have to buy a plug adapter). We actually hope this might fall further.... but there's never any guarantees in Switch land.

We'll do some chatting about what to expect from the Switch 2 alongside keeping you abreast of the best prices, and advising when to click buy.

(Image credit: Nintendo / Future) So far, our top offer is this one from Onbuy, which brings the OLED console down to just £228 – we've NEVER seen this before.