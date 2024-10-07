Live

I've found record Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals already (and I'm as surprised as you): LIVE UPDATES

The Switch OLED hits its lowest price in US and UK, plus deals on Switch Lite, Switch, games and accessories.

Nintendo Switches with text that says Nintendo Switch live deals
(Image: © Future/Nintendo)

We're back for another sales event of searching for Nintendo Switch deals. Prime Day officially begins tomorrow but I've already found a rock bottom price on the OLED model in the UK – it's only £228 at Onbuy. That's far lower than we've ever seen before (that was around the £270 mark).

And there's a rare price on the OLED model in the US – it's just $299.99 at Woot. That's a $50 discount, which actually equals the lowest I've seen on a non-imported model. A pretty great way to start. There are also some low prices sold via Amazon below, the likes of which we haven't actually seen before – they are by third-party sellers and there aren't many left in some cases.

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349.99 $299.99 at WootSave $50:

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349.99 $299.99 at Woot
Save $50: This is quite a surprise so early in the sales event, but this equals the lowest price we've seen on a non-imported product. It's possible this will fall lower this Prime Day thanks to the upcoming Switch 2 release but with the Switch you can never be sure. With a gorgeous OLED screen, this is the best Switch available right now.

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 $170 at AmazonSave $29: Price check:

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 $170 at Amazon
Save $29: The Nintendo Switch Lite is still really popular and this is the lowest price we've ever seen on the Yellow version with $29 off the listing price. If you want a pared back Switch experience, this is the one for you.

Price check: $170 at Walmart (grey version)

Nintendo Switch: $299.99 $292.50 at AmazonSave $7: Price check:

Nintendo Switch: $299.99 $292.50 at Amazon
Save $7: The standard Switch console doesn't usually get discounted much but we do think it'll go a bit lower than this. It may not have the OLED screen but it's still a great console with brilliant reviews (like our Nintendo Switch review).

Price check: $299 at Target

Nintendo Switch OLED: £299 £228 at OnbuySave £62: Price check:

Nintendo Switch OLED: £299 £228 at Onbuy
Save £62: We've never seen the OLED Switch fall this low in the UK, and we hope it's a sign of things to come. We recommend snapping this one up. It's the fanciest Switch around, and it's almost never on offer for a reason!

Price check: Argos £299.99

LIVE: Latest Updates

For UK gamers, it really is slim-pickings out there in terms of deals. We'll keep searching and get back to you if we find anything better than the offers we've already highlighted. Fingers crossed as Prime Day proper rolls around we'll see some more savings.

For those of you after a Switch Lite, there's good news and bad news. The bad news is that we don't often see big discounts on this console, and this sales event is no exception (although bear in mind it hasn't officially started yet).

Nintendo Switch Lite
Hello gamers! This is Rosie Hilder taking over the Nintendo Switch blog. I've spent the day looking after our Apple Prime Day blog so I'm looking forward to a change of subject :-) I'll be here for the next hour or so finding you the very best Switch offers as we head into Prime Day.

Nintendo Switch OLED deal

Switch games and Joy-Con bundle

Amazon Prime Day Switch game deals

Hori Split Pad Pro

Product shot of microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo, one of the best Nintendo Switch SD cards

Nintendo Switch 2 concept

Nintendo Switches with text that says Nintendo Switch live deals

So, we all know the event hasn't actually started yet. Which makes the deals we've found are pretty surprising. We'll also be searching for bundles, games and accessories too as the event goes on so you can complete your Switch setup.

Nintendo Switch OLED

And from the US, there's a nice $50 off this OLED console from Woot. This equals the lowest we've seen for a US console. There was a nice import price last year ($265 actually, very nice even if you did have to buy a plug adapter).

We'll do some chatting about what to expect from the Switch 2 alongside keeping you abreast of the best prices, and advising when to click buy.

Nintendo Switch OLED deal

And we're off! We've already found some brilliant deals on Switch consoles, and we hope they'll get even better... but you can never be sure with this device as it's so popular at normal price. But we'll be here keeping track nonetheless.

