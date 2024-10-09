Live
LIVE: 19 unmissable deals as Apple Prime Day enters its final stages – new iPad Pro M4 gets major price cut
We're searching live for record prices on MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods and more.
Apple Prime Day has reached its final day in the UK, with the US shortly to follow. And we're back for another day of steady deals hunting. We have actually turned up some pretty good prices on Apple tech over the last few days, from MacBooks to iPads, Apple Watches to Airpods and more. And we've listed them all below.
At the moment our favourite deal in the US is this record low price on the newest iPad Pro with the shiny, powerful M4 chip. That's reduced from $1,299 to $1250 at Amazon (make sure you add the coupon). This is a whole $49 lower than ever seen before (see our iPad Pro M4 review).
And in the UK? AirPods Pro 2 are at their lowest price ever by a full $10, just $179 reduced from £229. Very nice indeed.
So take a look below for our top options, cross reference with the iPad generations guide, or head over to our Samsung Prime day post for a different perspective.
The best iPad Prime Day deals
The best iPad Prime Day 2 deals
iPad (9 Gen, 2021, 64GB): $329 $199.99 at Amazon
Save $130: This is a great iPad, and idea if you want a family tab to pass around and be used for streaming and light games. It's the last but one generation, but to my mind it's better value than the iPad 10, which tried to catch up with the iPad Air specs too much for my liking. And at $199, it's a steal.
Price check: Best Buy: $199
iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 2024): $669 $653 at Amazon
Save $16: I love this iPad. It's sleek, super fast, and plenty powerful. This is my iPad of choice out of the range. The standard doesn't really sparkle, the Pro is too much for my use, and the mini is too small. This is ideal, and can probably handle more than I throw at it.
Price check: Apple: $699
iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): $1,299 $1,199 at Amazon
Save $100: Yes, this is still a lot of money, but you get what you pay for with the new iPad Pro. I've used it, and it is way too powerful for my streaming needs. It is a great tab to take your gaming to the next level, but with these specs (256GB), at this price, only pro creatives need enquire.
Price check: Best Buy: $1,299
The best MacBook Prime Day deals
The best MacBook Prime Day 2 deals
MacBook Air 13 (M2, 2022): $999 $749 at Best Buy
Save $250: This deal has improved by $50 in the last 24 hours. It was $799 yesterday, and now sits at $749 – a cracking price for the M2 Air. I loved the M1 Air, and that took a while to go under the $799 mark, so I rate this deal (and this laptop, which was a decent improvement on its older brother).
Price check: Amazon: $749
MacBook Pro 14 (M3, 8GB RAM): $1,599 $1,299 at Amazon
Save $300: We saw this exact model sell for $1,299 in July's Prime Day sale, so I still think there's potential for this deal to improve before the end of Wednesday. Again, like the iPad Pro, this is strictly for creative professionals that want to do photo or video editing.
Price check: Best Buy: $1,299
The best Apple Pencil Prime Day deals
Apple Pencil 2nd gen: $129 $89.97 at Amazon
Save $39.03: This is the biggest saving we've seen to date on the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil, which works with previous generations of the iPad Pro, iPad Air and also the 2021 iPad mini.
Price check: Best Buy: $129
Apple Pencil Pro: $129 $98 at Amazon
You can save $30 on the Apple Pencil Pro when you buy today at Amazon. (Also available at Amazon). The newest Apple Pencil has advanced gestures like Squeeze and Barrel Roll to help you access tools, as well as haptics so you can feel what's going on in your sketch. We don't expect bigger discounts.
Price check: Walmart: $98
The best AirPods Prime Day deals
The best AirPods Prime Day 2 deals
Apple AirPods Max: $549 $394 at Amazon
Save $150: This fab deal is only currently on the red/pink and green models of the first Gen AirPods Max. I own a pair of these, and they remain the best headphones I've ever owned (and I own a few). Great design, great sound, and industry-leading noise cancelling... just don't mention the silly 'case'.
Price check: Best Buy: $399
Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $189.99 at Amazon US
Save $25: Whe we first reported on this deal, it wasn't that impressive. Then Primce Day 2 officially hit, and now it's a record-low price. Absolutely cracking deal on the 2 Gen AirPods Pro.
Price check: $249.99 at Best Buy
UK deals
Apple Pencil Pro: £129 £94 at Currys
Save £10: This is the latest Apple Pencil Pro, which can be used with the newest iPad Pros and Airs. We're not seeing big discounts but Currys is offering £10 off at the moment.
Price check: Apple £129
Mac mini (M2, 2023, 256GB): £649 £529 at Amazon
Save £120: There's a saving on the Mac mini in the UK too, with over £100 off the base M2 configuration, although the price has been wavering around and we've previously seen it at £577.99 for a long while, this is an OK deal. I wouldn't respect the retail price Amazon state for this.
Price Check: Apple: £649
iPad (9th Gen, 64GB, 2022): £329 £269 at Currys
Save £60: There's a decent deal on this budget iPad in the UK too. Currently almost at the lowest price we've seen – lower than July, but it will hopefully drop further.
Price check: Curries: £298.99
Apple AirTag (x4 pack): £119 £94 at Amazon
Save £35: AirTags can help you track everything from keys to luggage, and all valuables that you carry within. The lowest we've ever seen four packs go for is £79, but £84 is still pretty good.
Price check: Currys: £95
LIVE: Latest Updates
We're rubbing our eyes, dusting off our laptops and ready for what today may bring.
And here we are on the final day of Prime 2024!
Okay so where are we? We love this deal on AirPods Pro for the UK, which knocks a full $10 off the previous low and brings them crashing down to $179 (from the RRP of $229). There are a few AirPods models to choose from now (the AirPods Max are also enjoying a price cut but only in the US – they're $394, a record low). But personally I think the AirPods are easier to wear. As long as they don't fall down a drain. Of course.
