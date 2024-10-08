Samsung wins Prime Day with these 24 record-low deals

Prime Day has arrived and we've collated some excellent Samsung offers to take note of. From phones to TVs, tablets and more, there are some actually decent prices to be had. One of our favourites is this deal on our favourite tablet – the Samsung Galaxy S9 Tab is reduced by 30% to just $778.99 at Amazon. (it's at the top of our best tablets with a stylus guide for a reason).

Most of these prices are actually record-lows (at time of writing), so we are announcing Samsung as the winners of Prime Day so far. See all the deals below, and scroll to the bottom to find more detail on our favourites. If you're more up for Apple tech, see our Apple Prime Day hub.

Samsung laptops

Samsung tablets

Samsung Phones

Samsung TVs

Samsung monitors

Other

Not record lows but very good deals

Our favourite Samsung deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB WiFi

Was: $1,119.99

Now: $749.99

Save: $350 Overview: As we mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ has a lot of great features and is useful for all kinds of work, be it gaming, studying, business, or photo editing. We think it's one of the best tablets for creatives, and this deal makes it even more affordable. Key features: Display: 12.4 -inch AMOLED 2X (2800 x 1752) | Processor: Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | GPU: Adreno 740 | RAM: 12GB| SSD: 256GB (expandable with MicroSD) | Main Camera: 13.0 MP + 8.0 MP |Front Camera: 12 MP, f/2.4 | Video: 4K@30fps | OS: Android 14 | Weight: 586g | Release date: July 26, 2023 Price history: The Tab S9+ is the middle child in Samsung's S9 tablet series, with improvements on the standard S9 model but more compact-sized than the mighty S9 Ultra. Current price: Samsung: $829.99 | Best Buy: $749.99 Review Consensus: We've yet to review the Samsung Tab S9+ model, however, we loved its sibling, the S9 Ultra, and our reviewer described it as a multitasking marvel. There are minor differences spec-wise between the S9 Ultra and S9+ models, with display size being the most notable difference. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Samsung Frame TV (55-inch)

Was: $1,497.99

Now: $999.97 at Samsung SAVE: $502 Overview: The Samsung Frame TV is for lovers of both TV and works of art. When you're not binging your favourite Netflix shows, the TV will transform your living space into an art gallery. You'll need a subscription to the Samsung Art Store for $5.99 / £3.99 a month if you want access to renowned artworks, or you can showcase your own photography and digital art should you choose. Key features: | Size: 55-inches | Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160) | LED panel type: QLED |Backlight type: Edge-lit |Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDMI Ports: 4 | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings. Release date: August 2023 Price history: This is a record low, though only by $2. Price check: Best Buy: $999 Review Consensus: Although there are OLED TVs that offer better contrast, colour and brightness, none of them have the unique aesthetic or catalogue that the Samsung Frame TV offers. We're so close to getting our hands on this TV for review, but for now, our sister sites have shared some contrasting opinions in their own reviews. See below. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑

Not what you're after? See the deals below: