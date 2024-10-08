Samsung wins Prime Day with these 24 record-low deals
Phones, tablets, laptops, monitors and more all get tremendous price cuts.
Prime Day has arrived and we've collated some excellent Samsung offers to take note of. From phones to TVs, tablets and more, there are some actually decent prices to be had. One of our favourites is this deal on our favourite tablet – the Samsung Galaxy S9 Tab is reduced by 30% to just $778.99 at Amazon. (it's at the top of our best tablets with a stylus guide for a reason).
Most of these prices are actually record-lows (at time of writing), so we are announcing Samsung as the winners of Prime Day so far. See all the deals below, and scroll to the bottom to find more detail on our favourites. If you're more up for Apple tech, see our Apple Prime Day hub.
Samsung laptops
- Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro (Intel Core 7 Ultra, 16in, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD):
$1,749.99now $1,284.99 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro (Intel Core 5 Ultra, 16in, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD):
$1,549.99now $1,189.99 at Amazon
Samsung tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 12.4” 512GB:
$1,119.99now $778.99 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 12.4” 256GB:
$999.99now $749.99 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 12.4” 128GB:
$599.99now $449.99 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G 11” 64GB:
$269.99now $199.97 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB:
$219.99now $151.99 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4” 128GB:
$399.99now $249.99 at Amazon
Samsung Phones
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (512GB):
$2,019.99now $1,630.99 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (256GB):
$1,899.99now $1,399.99 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (512GB):
$1,219.99now $1030.99 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S24+ (512GB):
$1,119.99now $819.99 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S24 (128GB):
$799.99now $599.99 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy A35 (128GB):
$399.99now $298.99 at Amazon
Samsung TVs
- Samsung The Frame TV 55-inch:
$1,497.99now $997.99 at Amazon
- Samsung Q80C 98-inch:
$7,997.99now $4,497.99 at Amazon
- Samsung DU9000 98-inch:
$3,997.99now $2,997.99 at Amazon
- Samsung QN90C 75-inch:
$2,997.99now $1,797.99 at Amazon
- Samsung S85D 55-inch:
$1,697.99now $999.99 at Amazon
- Samsung S90D 42-inch:
$1,397.99now $997.99 at Amazon
Samsung monitors
- Samsung 27” Odyssey G65B:
$699.99now $299.99 at Amazon
- Samsung 34" Odyssey G85SB:
$1,199.99now $649.99 at Amazon
- Samsung 34” ViewFinity S50GC:
$349.99now $199.99 at Amazon
Other
- Samsung T7 Shield 4TB Portable SSD:
$499.99now $249.99 at Amazon
Not record lows but very good deals
- Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro (Intel Core 7 Ultra, 16in, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD):
$2,049.99now $1,779.99 at Amazon
- Samsung 870 EVO 4TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD:
$319.99now $249.99 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB):
$1,419.99now $1,030.99 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB):
$1,299.99now $999.99 at Amazon
Our favourite Samsung deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB WiFi
Was: $1,119.99
Now: $749.99
Save: $350
Overview: As we mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ has a lot of great features and is useful for all kinds of work, be it gaming, studying, business, or photo editing. We think it's one of the best tablets for creatives, and this deal makes it even more affordable.
Key features: Display: 12.4 -inch AMOLED 2X (2800 x 1752) | Processor: Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | GPU: Adreno 740 | RAM: 12GB| SSD: 256GB (expandable with MicroSD) | Main Camera: 13.0 MP + 8.0 MP |Front Camera: 12 MP, f/2.4 | Video: 4K@30fps | OS: Android 14 | Weight: 586g |
Release date: July 26, 2023
Price history: The Tab S9+ is the middle child in Samsung's S9 tablet series, with improvements on the standard S9 model but more compact-sized than the mighty S9 Ultra.
Current price: Samsung: $829.99 | Best Buy: $749.99
Review Consensus: We've yet to review the Samsung Tab S9+ model, however, we loved its sibling, the S9 Ultra, and our reviewer described it as a multitasking marvel. There are minor differences spec-wise between the S9 Ultra and S9+ models, with display size being the most notable difference.
Samsung Frame TV (55-inch)
Was: $1,497.99
Now: $999.97 at Samsung
SAVE: $502
Overview: The Samsung Frame TV is for lovers of both TV and works of art. When you're not binging your favourite Netflix shows, the TV will transform your living space into an art gallery. You'll need a subscription to the Samsung Art Store for $5.99 / £3.99 a month if you want access to renowned artworks, or you can showcase your own photography and digital art should you choose.
Key features: | Size: 55-inches | Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160) | LED panel type: QLED |Backlight type: Edge-lit |Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDMI Ports: 4 | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings.
Release date: August 2023
Price history: This is a record low, though only by $2.
Price check: Best Buy: $999
Review Consensus: Although there are OLED TVs that offer better contrast, colour and brightness, none of them have the unique aesthetic or catalogue that the Samsung Frame TV offers. We're so close to getting our hands on this TV for review, but for now, our sister sites have shared some contrasting opinions in their own reviews. See below.
Not what you're after? See the deals below:
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.