How to paint in greyscale for powerful, moody digital art

By

Avoid the pitfalls of black-and-white composition with this pro workflow.

Producing a black and white composition isn’t without its pitfalls. Avoid them with the help of Marta Dahlig

Painting greyscale images forces you to take a different approach to your digital art process and, it's usually much harder than painting in full colour. Nevertheless, I think there are two good reasons for giving painting in black and white a go.

First, a greyscale image provides flexibility. You can treat it as a stage of the painting process, creating something that you’ll add colour to later. This is a good solution when you’re unsure about what hues to choose for the piece or are good at rendering forms but still have some doubts about your colours.

