How to paint fabric and metal textures that bring clothing to life in digital art

How-to
By published

Enhance your art with 16 pro tips on painting materials for clothes and accessories.



Details breathe life into artwork, making a scene feel immersive and believable. Every object you paint has weight, texture and purpose, and capturing those qualities is the key to strong visual storytelling.

In this tutorial, I'll guide you through illustrating a range of materials, including how to paint fabric and metal textures – both organic and man-made – so you can depict realistic clothing and accessories in your digital art. We’ll explore how texture, colour, and shading help distinguish materials, and how patterns interact with form and light.

