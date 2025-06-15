If you've started making your own cosplay masks and helmets (like I have), then you've probably come across the conundrum of how to size these builds to fit your noggin. There are several ways you can measure your head for cosplay, but I'm going to talk about the easiest methods I've been using that have produced the best results.

I recently acquired one of the best 3D printers I've ever used, and thanks to the reliability of the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon, I've been able to spend a few weeks 3D printing cosplay masks for both display and more practical purposes.

Plenty of my friends and family have requested I print cosplay props, which has resulted in several attempts to make a Captain America mask small enough to fit my 9-year-old nephew, plus a pretty big Darth Maul helmet sized for my friend, Aaron. It's really important to get the correct measurements when attempting to print wearable cosplay helmets; otherwise, you'll end up with a ton of wasted time and filament.

Stick with me as I explain the best methods I've been using to size 3D printed cosplay helmets, and I'll be sharing some tips and tricks for getting the size close to perfect every single time (It’s not foolproof, but it’s definitely more accurate than guesswork).

Method 1: Cosplay Callipers

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

This method is by far the easiest I've found when it comes to accurately sizing cosplay helmets, and it involves 3D printing a set of plastic callipers to use for taking accurate measurements from different angles and axis'. These 3D printable callipers were originally designed by a creator named Uncle Jessy, and the file is widely available on sites like Printables to download and print for free.

Once you've downloaded and 3D printed a set of cosplay callipers (I recommend this stronger remixed version of the file via Makerworld), the idea is to measure your head using the callipers, and then take note of the distance using a separate tape measure and jot this down.

You're going to want to measure your head from front to back, forehead to chin, and ear to ear as accurately as you can. I recommend doing this a few times just to make certain that the results are the same or close enough each time. With these head measurements secured, you can move on to method 2 or 3 below to use the sizing accurately in your 3D modelling software of choice to scale your model for printing.

Method 2: 3D sizing heads by Budwin

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

If you followed the above method and printed some cosplay callipers, then you're one step closer to getting a perfectly sized cosplay helmet. If not, don't worry, as you'll still be able to get accurate results with this method as well.

A popular 3D model creator, named Budwin, has taken a lot of the guesswork out of scaling 3D printed cosplay helmets by designing 3D head models. Budwin has created four different head models, all sized differently, that users can download for free and import into a slicer of choice to use as a reference for scaling cosplay models.

Essentially, you can use the measurements you've already acquired using the cosplay callipers (or a different tool such as a tape measure), and cross reference this to the sizings of Budwin's heads to determine which head number is the closest match to your measurements, and import this 3D model into your slicer software.

Once you've imported a Budwin head, you can also import your cosplay helmet or mask file, and overlap this with the already-sized Budwin head to determine if your mask needs to be scaled down or increased by a certain percentage for an accurate fit.

I found this method to be super useful in visualising how my LadyPool mask would fit my head, whether it might be snug around the ears or if there would be enough breathing room for my nose and so forth. I was extremely happy with the fit after 3D printing this helmet, and I used a combination of the cosplay callipers and Budwin heads to achieve it.

I'm confident that the two methods above are all you need to accurately size a 3D model for cosplay purposes, but there is, however, a third method you can attempt if you're searching for a quick and simple approach. This method all depends on which 3D slicing software you're using to prep your models, as not every slicer has the same set of tools or features.

I've been using a combination of Anycubic Slicer Next and Bambu Studio to slice my 3D models, and both of these applications have a 'measure' function. You'll find this tool on the top menu bar in Bambu Studio, and it pretty much works by selecting two areas on your 3D model and measuring the distance between these two points.

Image 1 of 3 Modelled by me, file by Yosh Studios. (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

I've found this tool to be pretty accurate for the most part, and cross-referencing this measurement from the slicer with your own head measurements should help you get a clear reading of whether you need to make your 3D model any bigger or smaller. For the most foolproof results, I highly recommend using the two methods above as opposed to this one, but if you're in a hurry, then this method is better than a complete guess.

