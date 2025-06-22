Ever wondered what a professional cosplayer carries around in their kit bag? I sat down with Abi Le Guilcher (otherwise known as Opal Ink Cosplay) to find out. There's a lot that goes into cosplay, from crafting costumes to content creation, and I'll be unpacking the top tech for cosplayers as picked out by a pro. See my interview with Abi for some top tips on how to get started in cosplay.

Finding the right tools for cosplay can be tricky, with so many material options to choose from (there's EVA foam, leather, spandex, chiffon, body paint, and not to mention wigs). I've recently been learning how to 3D print cosplay props, and had some pretty great results. I also discovered 5 ways that you can use a 3D pen for cosplay during the process as well.

Abi's cosplay work is truly phenomenal, and her VFX makeup skills leave her unrecognisable when transforming into complex characters like Pennywise, a Wendigo from Until Dawn, and a clicker zombie from The Last of Us. She's also recognised as the official Atreus cosplayer for Santa Monica Studios and has been selected to represent the UK next month at the upcoming ECG (Extreme Cosplay Gathering) international cosplay competition in Paris.

Below you'll find some of the best tools, tech, and top creative software that Abi relies on for cosplay, but for some more buying advice, take a look at our guides to the best laser cutters and engravers, as well as the best sewing machines for beginners.

PolyProps EVA Foam View at poly-props.com Great for prop-making from scratch "I’m a big fan of the manufacturer PolyProps as it supplies so many of the materials I need for my projects in one handy place." Abi recently created an entire bass guitar out of foam, and it looks epic! (see below). Dremel Sander View at dremel.com Great for post-processing props for that finishing touch "I use the Dremel brand a lot as their hand sander is fantastic for all of my foam projects for armour and weapons. They are easy to use and lightweight, and just super trustworthy". Spraycraft SP45K Professional Airbrush View at hobbycraft.co.uk Great for weathering cosplay props "I love using an airbrush for things like realistic weathering on costumes and paint details, and would love to use it more in the future."

Cosplay Makeup must-haves

Mehron creamblend sticks View at mehron.com Abi uses Mehron makeup paint palettes and creamblend sticks for an array of advanced SFX and cosplay makeup looks. As an alternative, Abi also recommends DiamondFX face paints, Kryolan makeup products, Glisten Cosmetics water-activated eyeliners (I use these too!), and ColourPop Cosmetics eyeshadow. Elmer’s purple glue stick View at Amazon UK Abi uses Elmer’s purple gluesticks for sticking down her eyebrows for cosplay makeup creations, as well as for keeping wig sides stuck for reliable all-day wear. It can take Abi anywhere from 1 to 3 hours to complete a cosplay makeup look, depending on the complexity of things like this body paint/prosthetics. Ohmykitty contact lenses View at ohmykitty4u.com Contact lenses can be an excellent way to elevate your cosplay to the next level. Abi shares, "Only wear contacts if you are comfortable with it, as plenty of people can't stand contacts! There are some fantastic Korean brands that do some really cool lenses, including a lot of prescription options."

Software

Abi's cosplay wishlist

I asked Abi what's on her cosplay wishlist, and if money were no object, what would she buy?

"I would love to try out more Sony lenses, and in the future invest in an even better camera body to really step up my photo/video content! I’m also desperate to one day own a large 3D printer so I can get back into 3D modelling, and then I can model and print my own accessories for cosplays. A good laser cutter would also be high on my dream list to make my life easier.

FAQS

Do you prefer working digitally or with more traditional methods and tools when it comes to cosplay? I’m a mixed media queen - I love using both digital and traditional tools in my projects. I mostly use Procreate on my iPad Pro (11-inch) for anything design wise, where as I traditionally sketch out a lot of my templates for things like weapons and armour so I can easily adjust proportions in real time!