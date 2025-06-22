Recommended reading

What's in your kit bag? I asked a pro cosplayer

Abi Le Guilcher shares her insight on the tech and tools needed to master your cosplay craft.

Abi Le Guilcher cosplay kit bag article
(Image credit: Abi Le Guilcher / @Opal.ink.cosplay)
Ever wondered what a professional cosplayer carries around in their kit bag? I sat down with Abi Le Guilcher (otherwise known as Opal Ink Cosplay) to find out. There's a lot that goes into cosplay, from crafting costumes to content creation, and I'll be unpacking the top tech for cosplayers as picked out by a pro. See my interview with Abi for some top tips on how to get started in cosplay.

Finding the right tools for cosplay can be tricky, with so many material options to choose from (there's EVA foam, leather, spandex, chiffon, body paint, and not to mention wigs). I've recently been learning how to 3D print cosplay props, and had some pretty great results. I also discovered 5 ways that you can use a 3D pen for cosplay during the process as well.

Product shot of Sony ZV-E10, one of the best cameras for YouTube

01. Sony ZV-E10

An affordable option for quality visuals

"The Sony ZV-E10 steps up my social media posts hugely and has so many uses, from cosplay portraits to Twitch streaming and unboxings. It’s also a camera designed for beginners/vloggers, so it's a great starter piece of kit if you’re unfamiliar with cameras. DJI also do some great handheld cameras for content creation that can be a bit more budget-friendly".

See Abi's review of the Sony ZV-E10 for more details.

iPad Pro 11

02. iPad Pro (11-inch)

Paired with Procreate, this is a top design tool

"I’ve had my 11-inch iPad Pro for a good 5 years-ish now, but it is a huge help for things like cosplay and photoshoots. From checking reference images to sketching out costume designs when crafting, I couldn’t live without it."

Take a look at our iPad Pro 11-inch (M1 2021) review for more info.

Joby Beamo Ring Light

03. Joby Beamo ring light

Go full content creator mode with expert lighting

Good lighting is essential for making sure your cosplay makeup looks professional and ensuring your content looks even better. There are some great budget-friendly options on Amazon for both ring lights and handheld lighting for cosplay videos. Abi uses a Neweer model, paired with a Blue Yeti Nano mic.

See our guide to the best camera for streaming for more buying advice.

PolyProps Foam craft on a white background
PolyProps EVA Foam

Great for prop-making from scratch

"I’m a big fan of the manufacturer PolyProps as it supplies so many of the materials I need for my projects in one handy place." Abi recently created an entire bass guitar out of foam, and it looks epic! (see below).

Dremel Sander
Dremel Sander

Great for post-processing props for that finishing touch

"I use the Dremel brand a lot as their hand sander is fantastic for all of my foam projects for armour and weapons. They are easy to use and lightweight, and just super trustworthy".

Spraycraft SP45K airbrush
Spraycraft SP45K Professional Airbrush

Great for weathering cosplay props

"I love using an airbrush for things like realistic weathering on costumes and paint details, and would love to use it more in the future."

@opalinkcos

♬ Aerodynamic - Daft Punk

Mehron CreamBlend sticks
Mehron creamblend sticks

Abi uses Mehron makeup paint palettes and creamblend sticks for an array of advanced SFX and cosplay makeup looks. As an alternative, Abi also recommends DiamondFX face paints, Kryolan makeup products, Glisten Cosmetics water-activated eyeliners (I use these too!), and ColourPop Cosmetics eyeshadow.

Elmer’s purple glue stick
Elmer’s purple glue stick

Abi uses Elmer’s purple gluesticks for sticking down her eyebrows for cosplay makeup creations, as well as for keeping wig sides stuck for reliable all-day wear. It can take Abi anywhere from 1 to 3 hours to complete a cosplay makeup look, depending on the complexity of things like this body paint/prosthetics.

Ohmykitty contact lenses yellow
Ohmykitty contact lenses

Contact lenses can be an excellent way to elevate your cosplay to the next level. Abi shares, "Only wear contacts if you are comfortable with it, as plenty of people can't stand contacts! There are some fantastic Korean brands that do some really cool lenses, including a lot of prescription options."

Photoshop logo
Photoshop

One of the best Adobe software programs for creatives

Abi uses Photoshop for editing some of her visual assets that she shares on social media. Take a look at our Adobe Photoshop 2025 review for more details on this software program.

CapCut logo
CapCut video editor

One of the best all-around editors for quick content

Abi uses Capcut for putting together some of her most epic transition videos that you'll find on her social media channels, especially her TikTok, @OpalInkcos.

Take a look at our guide on how to use CapCut.

A screenshot from DaVinci Resolve for iPad
DaVinci Resolve

One of the best FREE video editing tools for creatives

Abi uses DaVinci Resolve for editing some of her cosplay content, as well as any b-roll footage captured during work filming projects for Spores Productions, of which Abi is a producer.

Take a look at our DaVinci Resolve 19 (2025) review.

