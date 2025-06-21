Recommended reading

A beginner's guide to understanding the art of cosplay and its culture.

Abi Le Guilcher headshots
(Image credit: Abi Le Guilcher / @Opal Ink Cosplay)
Getting started with cosplay can be extremely daunting (trust me, I know), and it might sometimes feel impossible to know where to begin. But cosplay doesn't need to be an overwhelming experience, whether you're buying a costume online or making it yourself from scratch. Now that I've been learning how to 3D print cosplay props, I might finally take another shot at cosplay after dabbling in it for several years.

But what is cosplay? It's difficult to define. Some people might describe cosplay (dressing up as a character) as a creative hobby, but in a lot of ways, it's an art. Technically, the word cosplay is derived from a blend of the words 'costume' and 'play', with somewhat juvenile connotations.

Abi Le Guilcher headshot
Abi Le Guilcher

Abi works as a Marketing Specialist for Future Friends Games, but in her spare time, you'll find her Twitch streaming, content creating, and cosplaying as some of your favourite characters.

