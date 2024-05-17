3D artist Cornelius Dämmrich says he "loses his mind" and "constantly burns out during projects"

I liked technology and I was always the creative type, but there wasn’t really any thought of going anywhere with that. Just like playing games, I played with Cinema 4D and Photoshop, and never gave it a second thought. Mainly speaking German at that time and only having poor English skills, I was active in three or four German online forums covering graphic design or ‘GFX’, as it was called back then.

Most of the people my age would build these very technical-looking machines that were made out of hundreds of different layers using Photoshop. We called them ‘interfaces’, and although they looked like skins for the music player Winamp, they never had any functionality. They were just made to look cool.

With time, these interests shifted more to 3D, and I just kept being active in all of these forums. There was a general understanding that something like this was used to make films, but this was still so far away from me and my friends that we never thought of it as something you would pursue as a career. The driving factor behind all of this was curiosity, and the feeling that it felt like magic when something that you’d try actually ended up working.