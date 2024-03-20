Can you spot the hidden image in this Alien: Romulus teaser?

Director Fede Álvarez has shared an exciting teaser for his latest film Alien: Romulus. The simple image shows a seemingly all-black background with cryptic text that reads "tomorrow" – suggesting an exciting impending announcement – but eagle-eyed fans have noticed a creepy hidden detail.

The Alien franchise has produced some of the best film posters in horror movie history, so fans have high hopes that the announcement will add another stunning addition to the list. If Fede's eerily cryptic teaser is anything to go off of, we're in for a lot more ingenious hidden surprises along the way.

Taking to X, Fede shared the image with excited fans, but some of his more curious followers thought there could be more to the cryptic post. After some speedy Photoshop adjustments, they discovered a disturbing hidden image featuring a closeup shot of an iconic Xenomorph.

(Image credit: Fede Alvarez)

This is certainly one of the coolest and most creative ways to tease an upcoming film I've seen in a long while. I love anything with a hidden easter egg, and Fede's sleek, clever and delightfully minimalist teaser is a perfect example of ingenious film promotion.

