The best movie posters of the month: January 2025

News
By
published

Our pick of the most beautiful new theatrical posters.

Movie posters
(Image credit: Future)

We might only be a few weeks into 2025, but we've already seen some stunning movie poster designs drop this January. It seems the days of the boring 'floating head' poster are finally over, with bold, striking and truly artistic designs continuing to turn heads.

Below is our pick of the four best posters we've seen in January. And if you're looking for more design inspiration, be sure to take a look at our roundup of the best movie posters of all time.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.