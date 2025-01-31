The best movie posters of the month: January 2025

We might only be a few weeks into 2025, but we've already seen some stunning movie poster designs drop this January. It seems the days of the boring 'floating head' poster are finally over, with bold, striking and truly artistic designs continuing to turn heads.

Below is our pick of the four best posters we've seen in January. And if you're looking for more design inspiration, be sure to take a look at our roundup of the best movie posters of all time.

(Image credit: Future)

One of the most anticipated films of the year is Mickey 17, directed by Bong Joon Ho of 'Parasite' fame. The film stars Robert Pattinson as an "expendable" - a disposable crew member on a space mission, selected for dangerous tasks because he can be renewed if his body dies, with his memories largely intact. The poster is appropriately surreal and psychedelic, with bonus points awarded for Pattinson's brilliantly goofy expression.

(Image credit: Future)

Mike Leigh's study of depression has recieved rave reviews, particularly for Marianne Jean-Baptiste's electrifying performance as Pansy. The poster is a beautifully illustrated artwork, with the tangled flowers subtly hinting at the lead character's inner turmoil.

(Image credit: Future)

1985 documentary Shoah is a nearly 10-hour document of the holocaust, featuring interviews and testimonies from survivors and witnesses. To mark its re-release this year, Claude Lanzmann's film has been given a stunning new poster, with eyes that emphasise the importance of bearing witness. The new design was created by acclaimed Polish designer Aleksander Walijewski.

(Image credit: Future)

Another film getting reissued in 2025 is Picnic at Hanging Rock. The 1975 mystery centres around several schoolgirls and their teacher, who disappear during a picnic on Valentine's Day in 1900. Peter Weir's breakthrough film is being re-released by BFI to mark its 50th anniversary.