Why pay $30 for a hideous Labubu when you can 3D print your own abomination for around $5

I 3D printed a Pokémon-themed one to avoid inflated prices.

3D printed Labubu
(Image credit: Future)

The Labubu craze seems to be dying out (thank goodness), and while I think these fuzzy little things are quite frankly hideous, I still wanted to see if I could 3D print one just for fun.

Image 1 of 5
3D printed Labubu
(Image credit: Future)

The model that I decided to print was uploaded to MakerWorld by user dundun, who also offers similar Pokémon-themed cloaked Labubu models in the style of Sylveon, Eevee, Meowth, and others. Not sure what all the Labubu craze is about? It's essentially an invasion of ugly but sought-after accessories that began with TikTok.

I recently paired my Bambu Lab 3D printer with SUNLU's latest AMS dryer upgrade, and my print quality has gotten so much better since. Want to print your own Labubu? Check out the deals below on the same 3D printer that I used.

