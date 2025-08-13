The Labubu craze seems to be dying out (thank goodness), and while I think these fuzzy little things are quite frankly hideous, I still wanted to see if I could 3D print one just for fun.

This worked out far cheaper than giving in to inflated online prices, and I was able to avoid spending $30+ on a freaky little doll that I don't even really want (sorry, POP Mart, I still love your blind boxes).

I'm lucky enough to own one of the best 3D printers on the market, and my Bambu Lab X1 Carbon was able to print this Labubu with no sweat whatsoever. I didn't even need to use my AMS (automated material system) unit for this print, which means that if you don't have a multicolour 3D printer, you can still design and customise your own Labubu.

The model that I decided to print was uploaded to MakerWorld by user dundun, who also offers similar Pokémon-themed cloaked Labubu models in the style of Sylveon, Eevee, Meowth, and others. Not sure what all the Labubu craze is about? It's essentially an invasion of ugly but sought-after accessories that began with TikTok.

I recently paired my Bambu Lab 3D printer with SUNLU's latest AMS dryer upgrade, and my print quality has gotten so much better since. Want to print your own Labubu? Check out the deals below on the same 3D printer that I used.

