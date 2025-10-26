My fiance and I have been playing a ton of Mario Kart World lately, and I'm so glad that I decided to print these awesome Joy-Con 2 grips (designed by PaoloBoniDesign via MakerWorld), as it's made playing with a singular Joy-Con much more comfortable.

I recently got a Nintendo Switch 2 console, and I'm totally in love with it. But one of the things I'm not a major fan of is the ergonomics when handling the Joy-Cons singularly for multiplayer games such as Mario Kart and Split Fiction. Usually, I'd opt for one of the best Nintendo Switch Joy-Con alternatives instead to game with, but given that Nintendo has seemingly fixed the dreaded Joy-Con drift issue with its latest console, I haven't needed to rely on other pads as of yet.

These 3D printable Joy-Con grips have truly saved the day, and I no longer need to worry about the controller slipping in my hands. I also love that you can pick and choose between the grip patterns and range of accessories designed by PaoloBoniDesign for a completely unique controller aesthetic that can reflect your personality and favourite Nintendo characters.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: MakerWorld) (Image credit: MakerWorld) (Image credit: MakerWorld)

I decided to print two of these Joy-Con Grips, a green Luigi-inspired one for Will using basic PLA, and a blue one for me, printed using Bambu Lab's newest 90A TPU in Frozen colour, paired with a blue shell to sit on top of the controller.

I love that with this design, you can swap out the controller grip accessories as you please, so I might print a few more just for when I'm feeling something different.

Take a look at the video I put together below for the full process.

I'm seriously loving my new Bambu Lab H2S (full review coming soon), and I'd highly recommend it for creatives and crafters at all experience levels. Take a look at our guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories for our top picks of other must-have essentials, which you don't need a 3D printer to get.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you do have access to a 3D printer, however, then take a look at these best 3D printer filaments that I highly recommend, as well as the best filament dryers for 3D printing.