Tech check: Have you got this essential Switch 2 accessory?

I recently got my hands on a brand new Nintendo Switch 2 console, and I'm in love with it. My fiancé surprised me with one as a last-minute gift to game with during our flight to Ibiza, but due to spontaneity, I never got the chance to put a screen protector on it before jetting off.

Usually, I'm very careful with my tech, and before I even begin to use something, I'll ensure that it has a case, screen protector, and even camera lens protectors applied if necessary (see our guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories for our top picks). As a clumsy person, I've learned over the years not to trust myself with shiny new toys unless they're guarded, but I had to make an exception for my Switch 2 as Amazon delivery didn't arrive in time.

This meant that, unfortunately, my Switch 2 has developed a few very minor marks on the screen during our trip abroad. After a bit of research, I took a sigh of relief to learn that Nintendo apparently ships out the Switch 2 with a pre-applied protective film layer on it, although the company advises not to take this off, even if you're planning on replacing it with a new one.

I've installed a brand new screen protector onto my Switch 2 over the top of the pre-applied film, and while you can still see those pesky marks if you look closely, I can rest easy knowing that they aren't on the actual screen. Take a look at the video below to watch me install this JSAUX (3-pack) screen protector that I purchased on Amazon.

I'm eager to find out if its truly safe to remove the protective film that the Switch 2 ships out with, as this would mean that the scratches I'm seeing would vanish, and I can simply apply another protector after removing the older one.

If you've removed the original screen protector from your Nintendo Switch without any issues, please let me know in the comments below.