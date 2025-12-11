For the world of video games, 2025 was more about what didn’t happen than what did. It was supposed to be the year in which the blockbuster of all blockbusters, Grand Theft Auto VI, arrived to sweep all before it, but GTA VI has now been definitively (so Rockstar Games assures us) delayed until 19th November, 2026.

In light of that, 2025 will go down as a decent if unspectacular year for video game design – but some interesting trends and talking points emerged over the last twelve months, many of which may get overlooked at tonight's The Game Awards.

Indie game developers and AA releases found favour ahead of costly blockbusters, retro gaming and the nostalgia hit of remakes won over new and old fans alike, VR threatened to go big, then didn't, and AI seeped into every aspect of game development, and it's not leaving.

01. AA games to the fore

(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

So-called AA games – with significantly smaller budgets than the AAAs churned out by the big publishers – conspicuously received the majority of the plaudits from those with an interest in games design in 2025. Especially Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, from French developer Sandfall Games and publisher Kepler Interactive, and Hollow Knight: Silksong, made by tiny Australian indie Team Cherry. Honourable mentions are also due for Rebellion’s Atomfall and Supergiant Games’ Hades II. All those games boasted strong, distinctive art direction and the sort of personality and quirkiness that the big publishers seemed unable to deliver.

(Image credit: MoonHood)

02. Is VR dying a death? (Again)

Next year will mark ten years since the current wave of VR was first hyped as the next big thing in game design, not to mention the future of our everyday lives. But just as the much-touted metaverse has failed to take off, that vaunted, hardware-shifting killer VR game has also stubbornly failed to appear.

We had some good VR games in 2025, such as Alien: Rogue Incursion, that brought the industrial-futurism of the films to life, while Midnight Walk's hand-made claymation style felt original and demanded attention.

So, while there are some fun and innovative VR games out there, there’s also a sense that unless VR headsets become drastically less uncomfortable and restrictive, and more affordable, VR will never achieve the mainstream heights once ascribed to it. And after a decade, is its crunch time approaching?

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

03. Are annual franchises flagging?

The games industry’s biggest money-makers are its annual franchises, churned out regularly by the mega-publishers. But are they finally starting to show signs of flagging?

EA Sports’ FC 26 arrived with something of a mea culpa – a raft of changes touted as a response to fan criticism of FC 25. Activision’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will probably snatch the coveted Christmas number one sales spot, but received a lukewarm welcome, with its (admittedly praised) Warzone element under pressure from an unheralded newcomer, ARC Raiders. And it was a disastrous year for perennial so-called live service games, with Sony cancelling Concord mere weeks after a disastrous launch, along with seven other live-service games purportedly under development.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

04. AI rules, but is slop on the way?

In both video games and the wider world, 2025 was indisputably the year of AI. And in the games world, familiar fears of AI replacing the likes of voice-artists, character artists and dialogue writers were voiced – perhaps fallaciously, since videogames have embraced AI since the mid-1990s.

AI has already been used to ease and speed up game development, via techniques like procedural generation, and generative AI was used by the likes of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and ARC Raiders. But gamers are vigilantly looking out for so-called AI slop – which some less-scrutinised mobile games have been criticised for – and will cry foul if that creeps into console and PC games.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 couldn't escape accusations of AI use, while on the flipside, Ubisoft revealed its new game, Teammates, is built around the use of gen AI. Likewise,