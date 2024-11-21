Why Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake's 'zombie tech' is the future of retro-gaming

News
By
published

Square Enix's remake hits the sweet spot I never new existed.

Dragon Quest III 2D-HD remake; art for a fantasy a game
(Image credit: Square Enix)

By the general standards of video game technologies, Square Enix’s HD-2D doesn’t sound like much of a game-changer - it's no Unreal Engine 5. But in practice, as demonstrated in the excellent Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (released for the best games consoles), it proves more than deserving of our attention.

Essentially, this game developer tech offers a means of endowing the most ancient of retro games with visuals that, while they still generally operate from an isometric rather than first or third-person perspective, at least past muster in the 21st century, featuring 3D backgrounds yet retaining a pixel art feel. It is, if you like, a zombie technology, in that it breathes new life into what were previously the deadest of games.

Steve Boxer
Writer

Steve has written about video games since the early 1990s. Nowadays, he also writes for The Guardian, Pocket-lint, VGC and Metro; past outlets include Edge, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Times, The Mirror, The Face, C&VG, Esquire and sleazenation.

