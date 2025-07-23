How a Lionel Messi goal became an epic AI art installation

Refik Anadol’s A Goal in Life just sold for $1.8m.

A photo of an AI-driven art installation based on a Lionel Messi goal
(Image credit: Refik Anadol / Christie's)

Here in Buenos Aires, Lionel Messi appears in probably more artwork than any other living person, from giant murals to the 3D-printed statue on the colourful Caminito in La Boca. But Christie's in New York has just auctioned a much more high-tech immortalisation of Argentina's living legend.

Refik Anadol’s A Goal in Life doesn't seek to capture Messi in paint or resin but in data and biometric signals. Aiming to recreate the experience of a single goal, it pushes the boundaries of AI art as a representation of sensations (for more on the current state of AI in creative fields, see our AI in Focus week).

A photo of an AI-driven art installation based on a Lionel Messi goal
(Image credit: Refik Anadol / Christie's )

