Adobe has officially become the Creativity Partner of the Premier League, and it might just be the most practical use of AI I've seen all year. The mix of Firefly AI and Adobe Express, coupled with the Premier League and its hugely popular Fantasy Football league, means fans can create custom kits, badges, and team branding in deeper ways.

It's a little weird to think this summer's biggest Adobe news isn't a new Photoshop update or Firefly feature but the Premier League, yet here we are. As someone who plays Premier League Fantasy Football each season, I'm keen to finally make Dean's Dons look like league winners (even if they're not).

Unveiled at Adobe Summit London, the partnership is more than co-branded fanfare. It's a signal that generative AI, creative software, and fan culture are converging in a meaningful way. For the 1.8 billion football fans around the world, this is an invitation to go beyond watching the game; it’s about remixing, designing, and sharing new kit designs and branding.

Adobe Express, powered by Firefly AI – a safe-for-commercial-use generative model – is being baked directly into the Premier League’s new site and app for the 2025/26 Fantasy season. That means fans can use pre-made templates and Firefly AI in Adobe Express to create custom kits, badges, and even social posts that look like they came from a design studio. Want to immortalise your Fantasy team’s shock win with a slick AI-edited reel or design a crest worthy of the Champions League? Now you can.

What’s interesting here isn’t just that football fans are getting new creative tools, it’s the shift in who gets to create. When AI emerged, many said it was to open up creativity to everyone, and many raised an eyebrow, but this does feel like Adobe is democratising creativity at scale with this Premier League partnership.

Now, every football fan can be a matchday storyteller to go alongside their armchair manager fantasy

With AI-powered features in Adobe Express, like generate video, clip maker (create images and videos from a simple prompt), and object removal, you don’t need to be an expert designer to express yourself. Now, every football fan can be a matchday storyteller to go alongside their armchair manager fantasy.

It feels like there's a bigger picture, or pitch, if you will, to focus on. This isn't just a football or licensing agreement; it's a proof of concept for AI as a tool to open up and amplify creativity. While other industries wrestle with what AI might replace, Adobe and the Premier League are showing what it can unlock.

And behind the scenes, Adobe’s Experience Platform is powering personalised experiences with real-time data, from push notifications that know your favourite player, to emails that react to your Fantasy picks. It all feels quietly clever (if a little overwhelming – does it know that much about me?).

“This isn’t just about the beautiful game,” said Rachel Thornton, CMO at Adobe, at the announcement. “It’s about giving every fan the tools to create something of their own. That’s where the real magic happens.”

So, whether you’re in it for the football, the fandom, or the fonts, Adobe just made matchday a whole lot more creative for everyone.

