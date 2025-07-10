The Premier League just teamed up with Adobe, and it's a big win for all creatives

Football just became the world’s biggest creative playground.

Adobe has officially become the Creativity Partner of the Premier League, and it might just be the most practical use of AI I've seen all year. The mix of Firefly AI and Adobe Express, coupled with the Premier League and its hugely popular Fantasy Football league, means fans can create custom kits, badges, and team branding in deeper ways.

It's a little weird to think this summer's biggest Adobe news isn't a new Photoshop update or Firefly feature but the Premier League, yet here we are. As someone who plays Premier League Fantasy Football each season, I'm keen to finally make Dean's Dons look like league winners (even if they're not).

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

