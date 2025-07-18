Introducing Creative Bloq's AI in Focus series
The ultimate guide to using AI to your advantage.
AI isn't going anywhere. Its impact on the creative industries only seems to be growing. Whether you're embracing AI or are sceptical, or somewhere in-between, we're here to bring you honest opinions about the technology from the people using it, and share how you can harness it to improve your creative work.
With all the noise out there, it can be hard to know where to look, which is why we're launching AI in Focus – a series of content dedicated to shining a light on how you can stop panicking about any negative effects of AI, and make the most of the AI tools available to you, streamlining your workflow to free you up to be more creative.
Held in association with SCAN and NVIDIA, we're taking a look at AI across the creative industries. To see all the content together, see our AI in Focus content page.
Expect honest looks from creative professionals at how they use AI in their daily workflow, editing pet peeves that are solved with AI and tips to create a standout retro game remake.
We hope you enjoy this series of content!
Creative Bloq's AI in Focus series is held in association with SCAN and NVIDIA.
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
