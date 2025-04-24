"Everything we do is to benefit creativity" – love it or hate it, Adobe has a bold vision for AI and creative tools

News
By published

Adobe's Alexandru Costin explains Adobe's balancing act.

Adone MAX London; illustration of faces made in AI
(Image credit: Adobe)

Today at Adobe MAX London I'll get to see and hear just what is coming to Photoshop, Illustrator, Fresco and other digital art software but the through-line linking everything is more AI. Love it or hate it, Adobe isn't holding back on its push for these new integrated tools

At the forefront of this move to more AI is Adobe’s Firefly web app and gen AI model, a suite of generative AI tools designed to streamline ideation, enhance content creation, and push the boundaries of creative production. Adobe is well aware of the issues around greater use of AI in art and design, hence it's investment and launch of the Content Authenticity web app to enable artists to 'track' and display how an image was made and by whom.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.