Adobe says we'll soon be able to chat with Photoshop

Agentic AI will allow image editing without all the clicks.

Adobe Agentic AI in Photoshop
(Image credit: Adobe)

Amid all the controversy over AI in creative tech, it seems to me that we've yet to see the tech's most useful possible applications. Surely the real potential of AI in creative software is not to create images of ourselves as action figures but to streamline how we interact with the software.

Apply the text-based approach of AI image generation to a whole digital art program like Photoshop, and we'd be able to do repetitive everyday tasks without having to scroll through menus and drag sliders for every filter or tool we want to use.

Adobe agentic AI
AI chat in Photoshop(Image credit: Adobe)

