Adobe Premiere Pro's new AI tool could save video editors hours of time

News
By
published

Media intelligence can analyse thousands of clips in just seconds.

Adobe Premiere Pro logo over an image of new AI Media Intelligence tool
(Image credit: Adobe / Future)

While a lot of the focus has been on generative AI, Adobe continues to roll out workflow-focused AI features across its Creative Cloud suite too. And today there's big news for video editors who use Premiere Pro.

At Sundance 2025 in Utah, the creative tech giant has announced a new AI-powered Media Intelligence tool that automatically analyses visuals across thousands of clips in seconds. Available in Premiere Pro in beta, it can identify the contents of each clip to make them searchable by text, potentially saving video editors many hours when searching through footage.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

