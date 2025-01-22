Adobe Premiere Pro's new AI tool could save video editors hours of time

While a lot of the focus has been on generative AI, Adobe continues to roll out workflow-focused AI features across its Creative Cloud suite too. And today there's big news for video editors who use Premiere Pro.

At Sundance 2025 in Utah, the creative tech giant has announced a new AI-powered Media Intelligence tool that automatically analyses visuals across thousands of clips in seconds. Available in Premiere Pro in beta, it can identify the contents of each clip to make them searchable by text, potentially saving video editors many hours when searching through footage.

What's New in Premiere Pro & After Effects (Beta) | 2025 Updates | Adobe Video - YouTube Watch On

The new media intelligence and search panel in Adobe Premiere Pro (beta) aim to speed up video editors' workflows by allowing them to quickly locate the best clips in huge libraries of files without having to manually sift through hours of footage.

Media Intelligence automatically recognises clip content, including people, objects, locations, camera angles, camera type and more. This allows editors to simply type out the clip type needed in the new Search Panel, which displays interactive visual results, transcripts, and other metadata results from across an entire project.

Other updates in Premiere Pro beta include AI-caption translation, which sounds more than a little bit risky considering the unreliability of automatic translation. Meanwhile After Effects gets improved HDR support and improved caching for longer playback footage from Canon C80 and C400 cameras can now be automatically uploaded to Frame.io.

In other news, Adobe and the Adobe Foundation have announced an expansion of the Adobe Film & TV Fund, committing an extra $5m in 2025 to support underrepresented creators and filmmakers. Adobe says three filmmakers who were supported through its grant to The Latinx House last year have films premiering at Sundance 2025: María Gabriela Torres with The Librarians, Isabel Castro, with Selena y Los Dinos and Mario Fierro with Sweet Talkin’ Guy.

The new Media Intelligence tool in Premiere Pro follows the introduction of other AI-driven features including Firefly-powered Generative Extend. See below for Premiere Pro prices in your region.