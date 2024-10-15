Video editors are already impressed by Adobe's AI video editing tool in Premiere Pro

Generative Extend is a game-changer.

Adobe Firefly Video Model in Premiere Pro
(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe has announced a bunch of new tools and features across Creative Cloud apps at Adobe MAX 2024, but one of the biggest pieces of news is that for the first time, users can use Firefly AI to generate video from text prompts. And they can do so directly in Premiere Pro, Adobe's industry-standard video editing software.

While Adobe has been teasing AI video generation for some time – it first announced that features would be coming to Premiere Pro back in April – the first addition in Premiere Pro beta is still surprising video editors. While we're not getting a full batch of generative AI video features yet, Generative Extend has huge potential for regular video editors, providing the ability to lengthen a clip to fill gaps in a timeline.

