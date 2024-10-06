I regret mocking Meta's AI video efforts – Movie Gen looks scarily impressive

Meta could still be a big player in AI video.

A screenshot of AI video generated by Meta Movie Gen
(Image credit: Meta / AI-generated)

I may have been a little quick to mock two years ago when Meta announced that it was working on an AI video generator with the stunningly unimaginative name of Make-A-Video. Coming on the heels of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's misguided Metaverse obsession, it seemed like another silly way for the company that owns Facebook and Instagram to blow vast amounts of resources researching something that had little to do with its core business and which produced creepy, glitchy video that could barely serve for a meme. 

That was in October 2022. Make-A-Video never saw a public release, but Meta continued tinkering away. Now it's just provided a glimpse of its latest AI video generator. And while Movie Gen might have only a slightly better name, its output looks light years ahead of its predecessor. It might even be better than the likes of Runway and Open AI's Sora.

Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

