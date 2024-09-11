Adobe Firefly AI video model looks genuinely useful

We've finally seen a glimpse of what it will offer users of Premiere Pro and After Effects.

When Adobe announced a Premiere Pro update earlier this week, I initially assumed it would involve text-to-video generative AI. After all, Adobe teased AI video generation in Premiere Pro earlier in the year, and most of its recent updates across Creative Cloud have focused heavily on AI. Instead, we got a new colour management system and UI improvements. 

But, perhaps sensing that an update on its AI video plans was due, the software giant has now, rather quietly, revealed a first glimpse of its Firefly AI video model in action. And while AI video raises a lot of concerns among many people, Adobe's approach looks like it could be a game changer for video editors who need to fill spaces or make up for missing footage.

