Adobe Concept AI is now Firefly Boards, and you can apply to join the beta

News
By published

Here's everything you need to know about the new moodboarding tool.

Adobe Firefly Boards
(Image credit: Adobe)

We've seen some big announcements at Adobe MAX London today. There are big Photoshop updates along with the addition of third-party AI models in Firefly.

Linked to that latter announcement is the launch of Firefly Boards, a new tool for moodboarding and ideation with its own panel in Adobe's browser-based generative AI app.

Adobe All Apps plan
Adobe All Apps plan: was £56.98 now £27.98 at Adobe

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps: £56.98 £27.98 per month
Save 50%: Gain access to professional apps like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, Adobe Express and Acrobat Pro and more for half price for three months. The plan also includes 100GB of cloud storage and 1000 monthly generative credits.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1