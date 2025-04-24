We've seen some big announcements at Adobe MAX London today. There are big Photoshop updates along with the addition of third-party AI models in Firefly.

Linked to that latter announcement is the launch of Firefly Boards, a new tool for moodboarding and ideation with its own panel in Adobe's browser-based generative AI app.

MAX London 2025 | Adobe Firefly: The next evolution of creative AI is here - YouTube Watch On

Now in Beta, Firefly Boards is the new name for Project Concept. It provides an infinite-canvas for moodboarding, storyboarding and generally playing around with AI image generation, organisation and iteration. It's aimed at what Adobe sees as a new generation of creatives who want to embrace generative AI outside of the restrictions of the linear workflows of legacy software.

Images can be imported or generated using AI, and can be edited, remixed, iterated on and organised in a flexible way, making it easier for artists to visualise and develop ideas, either on their own or in collaboration, all in one tool. Canvases can be shared, and work can be remixed, making it easier to collaborate.

(Image credit: Adobe)

Aspects from different images can be combined by automatically combining prompts or descriptions. You don't need to write the prompts yourself, since they're generated automatically, but you can jump in to edit the prompts too.

You can also apply a style, composition, or other specific aspects extracted from one image to another in order to make diverse assets to fit a particular visual direction.

You can also search for images from Adobe Stock and remix them. And all assets can be organised into artboards for presentations or moodboards, or exported for use in other apps like Photoshop (also see today's Photoshop updates).

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Firefly Boards allows you to choose third-party AI models (Image credit: Adobe)

The launch of Firefly Boards comes alongside the addition of third-party AI models in Firefly. This potentially controversial move extends to Boards, where Google Imagen 3 and Flux are available as alternative models for AI image generation in addition to Adobe's own Firefly Image Model 4 and Model 3.

You simply choose the model you want to use the model you want to use from a dropdown box, which makes it easy to compare the outputs from different AI models and choose which one works best for any specific project.

Adobe notes that the details of the model used are added to the Content Credentials attached to all image generations. These can be viewed by selecting any image on the Firefly Boards workspace.

There's currently a waiting list to join Firefly Boards in beta. Pricing details have yet to be announced. Adobe currently offers generative credits for the standard Firefly tools as part of a Creative Cloud all-apps plans or various Firefly plans. To tie in with today's announcements, Adobe is running a 50% discount on Creative Cloud All Apps.