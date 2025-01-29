Adobe's Project Concept could be the future of creative ideation – and the waiting list is open

The AI-driven mood-boarding app is now in private beta.

Adobe Project Concept AI mood-boarding tool
(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe's Project Concept AI-powered mood-boarding and ideation app got our attention at Adobe MAX with its non-linear infinite canvas approach, and it's moving forward already. Adobe is opening access to more creatives as it moves the web app into private beta for feedback, and the waiting list is now open.

Designed as an entirely new Adobe product rather than an add-on to products it the current Adobe software list, Project Concept is aimed at what Adobe sees as a new generation of creatives who want to embrace generative AI and who find the linear workflows of legacy software restrictive.

Image 1 of 2
Moodboarding in Adobe Project Concept
Gizem Akdağ tried out Project Concept to explore the design of a new brand(Image credit: Gizem Akdağ)

