Adobe's already got competition for its radical new AI art and design concepting app

News
By
published

The battle to cater to next-gen artists is hotting up.

A video showing Kaiber AI Superstudio app
(Image credit: Kaiber AI)

Adobe's Project Concept reveal was one of the highlights of Adobe MAX last week. Still in development at the moment, the AI-powered concepting and mood-boarding platform will make it easy to generate, mix and remix art, photos and images to create new ideas on an infinite palette. And multiple people will be able to collaborate simultaneously on the same document, suggesting some of the collaborative appeal of Figma.

But it turns out that Adobe already has competition for the attention of next-gen artists. Kaiber's Superstudio aims to allow users to build an original idea into infinite possibilities using multiple generative AI tools in one place.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

