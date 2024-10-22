Adobe's already got competition for its radical new AI art and design concepting app

Adobe's Project Concept reveal was one of the highlights of Adobe MAX last week. Still in development at the moment, the AI-powered concepting and mood-boarding platform will make it easy to generate, mix and remix art, photos and images to create new ideas on an infinite palette. And multiple people will be able to collaborate simultaneously on the same document, suggesting some of the collaborative appeal of Figma.

But it turns out that Adobe already has competition for the attention of next-gen artists. Kaiber's Superstudio aims to allow users to build an original idea into infinite possibilities using multiple generative AI tools in one place.

Like Adobe's forthcoming Project Concept, Superstudio is a new type of creative app aimed based on an infinite canvas. While Kaiber has previously developed its own generative AI models, the aim with Superstudio is to provide a single sandbox for working with different third-party AI tools – it already includes Black Forest Labs' Flux AI and Luma Labs' Dream Machine – avoiding the need to jump around between different models.

It allows users to add and mix elements like Aesthetic, Stencil and Layout in 'Flows' to change a final output, refining and reiterating at each turn. Generations can be grouped together into collections, and users can zoom out to get an overview of the different directions their explorations have taken.

"Artists were stuck in an ugly loop of disjointed AI tools, paying 10 subscriptions in 30 tabs to make one asset. There was no home where your creative brain AND all the newest machines could play," Kaiber cofounder Victor Wang wrote in a post on X (ex-Twitter).

"Instead of generating one at a time, learning 30 different UIs, and burning your GPU and wallet, Superstudio let’s you create as much as you want, try all the cutting edge models, and curate it—ALL IN ONE PLACE," he added.

It's not exactly Project Concept – it doesn't appear to have collaboration features. But Kaiber and Adobe seem to have arrived at a similar conclusion: that the next-generation of creatives will want the freedom to work outside of the linear workflows that most of the previous generations of creative apps were built for. And while it might seem ironic for an app that's heavily driven by AI, Kaiber describes the paradigm change as 'more human," putting power in the hands of the user rather than the tool.

Access to Kaiber Superstudio is available now at $15 per month. Meanwhile, Adobe says Project Concept will be released in private beta in the near future to gather feedback from a small group of creatives. You can see the best current prices on Adobe's Creative Cloud suite below.