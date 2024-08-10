Viral Flux AI images look terrifyingly real

OK, now I'm scared.

While AI art has proliferated over the past two years, the best AI image generators have remained largely the same. Adobe Firefly, Midjourney, DALL-E and Stable Diffusion have been fighting it out, which each one bringing new advances in each update.

But it seems Flux, a relatively new open-source AI-image generator, may be about to take the crown, at least when it comes to realism. Early experimenters running the model on their own devices have paired it XLabs' Lora, a fine-tuning script that appears to add extra detail. The results are almost indistinguishable from photographs at a quick glance.

