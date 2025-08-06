Why I wouldn't subject my child to Google's AI storybooks

News
By published

The tech giant seems to see parenting and art as chores.

Google Gemini AI Storybook generator
(Image credit: Joe Foley / Google / AI-generated)

Another day, another creative AI tool to save us time and effort and protect us from the ordeal of having to interact with children. Google's latest trick is a children's storybook generator that the tech giant hopes will help parents get their kids off to sleep at night.

You give Gemini a text prompt, and it will create a 10-page storybook complete with art. But will the combination of AI-generated text and images provide sweet dreams or lead us to a dystopian nightmare? I had to try it out.

Image 1 of 6
Google Gemini AI Storybook generator
(Image credit: Joe Foley / Google / AI-generated)
Image 1 of 5
Google Gemini AI Storybook generator
(Image credit: Joe Foley / Google / AI-generated)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1