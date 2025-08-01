I just tried the 'Netflix of AI' and enjoyed it far more than I wanted to

(until the existential soul-searching set in).

An cartoon-like image of Elon Musk and Donald Trump on Mars generated in the AI video generator platform Showrunner, described as the Netflix of AI
(Image credit: Fable / AI-generated)

After two years of hype, Showrunner, the so-called 'Netflix of AI' is finally here to lay waste to the entertainment industry and replace such costly and frivolous crafts as writing, acting, effects and editing with AI slop. Obviously, I had to try it out.

With funding from Amazon's venture capital arm, the Alexa Fund, Showrunner is a product of the San-Francisco start-up Fable led by Edward Saatchi. Its aim is to allow anyone to create their own television series using AI. Launched publicly today following a closed alpha testing, it's free to use (for now). To my horror, I found it fairly entertaining... for a few minutes.

